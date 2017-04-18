Best Motorola Moto smartphones to buy under Rs 15000

Motorola acquired by Lenovo is coming up with great speced and competitively priced smartphones lately. The manufacturer has made it a point to sell disruptively priced phones in order to lure the buyers looking for pocket friendly phones that are great value for money offerings.

Lately the manufacturer launched the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. These phones are exclusive to flipkart and Amazon India.

If you like any of the midrange and budget price range Motorola smartphones available in India, you will definitely like one of the phones listed below.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Motorola rumored phones expecting to announce soon

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!