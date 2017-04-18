Best Motorola Moto smartphones to buy under Rs 15000

Motorola acquired by Lenovo is coming up with great speced and competitively priced smartphones lately. The manufacturer has made it a point to sell disruptively priced phones in order to lure the buyers looking for pocket friendly phones that are great value for money offerings.
Lately the manufacturer launched the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. These phones are exclusive to flipkart and Amazon India.
If you like any of the midrange and budget price range Motorola smartphones available in India, you will definitely like one of the phones listed below.
Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Moto E3 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Moto G4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Moto G4 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Moto G4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 12,499
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging