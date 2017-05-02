Best new Budget Android smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000 in India (May 2017)

Today budget smartphones are able to perform at par with entry level flagship devices. Moreover, these smartphones offer the best possible value in terms of specs, features and design.

In the last few years, companies like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Vivo amongst others have completely changed the definition of budget smartphones.

Smartphones these days are not only budget friendly but now they come with great cameras, optimum processors, 4G, fingerprint sensors, premium metal designs and solid build quality. Some of these handset are even touted to get updated to Android 7.0.

On the other hand, there are a lot of smartphones in the budget segment from different manufactures and you will definitely find a phone in this category.

However, if you are looking to buy the best mobiles under 15,000 then we have put together a list of the best Android phones under Rs. 15,000 that offer excellent value. These smartphones are from the top and popular smartphone manufacturers in the market today.

Here's a list that gives you the best options that are available in the budget category.

