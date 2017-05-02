Best new Budget Android smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000 in India (May 2017)

Today budget smartphones are able to perform at par with entry level flagship devices. Moreover, these smartphones offer the best possible value in terms of specs, features and design.
In the last few years, companies like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Vivo amongst others have completely changed the definition of budget smartphones.
Smartphones these days are not only budget friendly but now they come with great cameras, optimum processors, 4G, fingerprint sensors, premium metal designs and solid build quality. Some of these handset are even touted to get updated to Android 7.0.
On the other hand, there are a lot of smartphones in the budget segment from different manufactures and you will definitely find a phone in this category.
However, if you are looking to buy the best mobiles under 15,000 then we have put together a list of the best Android phones under Rs. 15,000 that offer excellent value. These smartphones are from the top and popular smartphone manufacturers in the market today.
Here's a list that gives you the best options that are available in the budget category.
Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 8,290
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo A37
Buy At Price of Rs 9,583
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,488
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Vivo Y66
Buy At Price of Rs 14,488
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Lenovo K5 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery