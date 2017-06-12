List of Nokia phones to buy in India

HMD is geared up to release the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 Android smartphones in India tomorrow. There are reports tipping that these smartphones with the Nokia branding will be competitively priced in the country.
While the Nokia fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the release of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the country, these are not the only ones on the market.
Nokia has already released the relaunched feature phone - Nokia 3310 (2017) at a price of Rs. 3,310. However, many consumers refrain from buying the feature phone due to its expensive price tag.
Today, we have come up with a list of Nokia phones that you can purchase in India. Do check out this list from below.
Nokia 130 Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 1,699
Key Features
- a 1.8 inches TFT 128 x 160 pixels display
- N/A native storage capacity
- a MP main snapper at its rear
- There is a Li-Ion 1020 mAh Battery powering
Nokia 515 Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,165
Key Features
- a 2.4 inches TFT 240 x 320 pixels display
- N/A native storage capacity.
- a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear
- a Li-Ion 1200 mAh battery powering
Nokia Lumia 1320
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- a 6.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- runs Windows,8.0
- Dual-core 1.7 GHz Krait 1GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery powering
Nokia Lumia 625
Buy At Price of Rs 7,550
Key Features
- Windows,8 Apollo
- 4.7 inches IPS LCD 480 x 800 pixels display
- Dual-core 1.2 GHz Krait
- 512MB RAM Qualcomm MSM8930 Snapdragon processor paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2000 mAh battery powering
Nokia Lumia 520
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 4.0 inches IPS LCD 480 x 800 pixels, (~233 ppi pixel density) display
- Windows 8
- Dual-core 1 GHz
- 512 MB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8227 processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear
- Standard battery, Li-ion 1430 mAh powering
Nokia Lumia 720
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key Features
- 4.3 inches IPS LCD 480 x 800 pixels display
- Windows 8 Apollo
- Dual Core 1 GHz Qualcomm MSM8227 processor paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 6.7MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 2000 mAh Battery powering
Nokia Lumia 820
Buy At Price of Rs 4,500
Key Features
- a 4.3 inches AMOLED 480 x 800 pixels, (~217 ppi pixel density) display
- runs Windows
- Dual-core 1.5 GHz Krait
- 1GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8960 Snapdragon processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Standard battery, Li-Ion 1650 mAh (BP-5T) powering
Nokia 6
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.12um sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 84˚ wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 3
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM / Single SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2650mAh battery
Nokia 5
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Single Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery