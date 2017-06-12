List of Nokia phones to buy in India

HMD is geared up to release the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 Android smartphones in India tomorrow. There are reports tipping that these smartphones with the Nokia branding will be competitively priced in the country.

While the Nokia fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the release of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the country, these are not the only ones on the market.

Nokia has already released the relaunched feature phone - Nokia 3310 (2017) at a price of Rs. 3,310. However, many consumers refrain from buying the feature phone due to its expensive price tag.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to be available soon in India: Know their competitions

Today, we have come up with a list of Nokia phones that you can purchase in India. Do check out this list from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 130 Dual SIM Buy At Price of Rs 1,699

Key Features

a 1.8 inches TFT 128 x 160 pixels display

N/A native storage capacity

a MP main snapper at its rear

There is a Li-Ion 1020 mAh Battery powering Nokia 515 Dual SIM Buy At Price of Rs 9,165

Key Features

a 2.4 inches TFT 240 x 320 pixels display

N/A native storage capacity.

a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear

a Li-Ion 1200 mAh battery powering Nokia Lumia 1320 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

a 6.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

runs Windows,8.0

Dual-core 1.7 GHz Krait 1GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor

8GB native storage capacity

a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear

0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery powering Nokia Lumia 625 Buy At Price of Rs 7,550

Key Features Windows,8 Apollo

4.7 inches IPS LCD 480 x 800 pixels display

Dual-core 1.2 GHz Krait

512MB RAM Qualcomm MSM8930 Snapdragon processor paired

8GB native storage capacity

a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear

0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 2000 mAh battery powering Nokia Lumia 520 Buy At Price of Rs 4,999

Key Features

4.0 inches IPS LCD 480 x 800 pixels, (~233 ppi pixel density) display

Windows 8

Dual-core 1 GHz

512 MB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8227 processor

8GB native storage capacity

a 5.0MP main snapper at its rear

Standard battery, Li-ion 1430 mAh powering Nokia Lumia 720 Buy At Price of Rs 9,990

Key Features

4.3 inches IPS LCD 480 x 800 pixels display

Windows 8 Apollo

Dual Core 1 GHz Qualcomm MSM8227 processor paired

8GB native storage capacity

a 6.7MP main snapper at its rear

1.3MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Ion 2000 mAh Battery powering Nokia Lumia 820 Buy At Price of Rs 4,500

Key Features

a 4.3 inches AMOLED 480 x 800 pixels, (~217 ppi pixel density) display

runs Windows

Dual-core 1.5 GHz Krait

1GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8960 Snapdragon processor

8GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper at its rear

0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter

Standard battery, Li-Ion 1650 mAh (BP-5T) powering Nokia 6 Click Here To Buy

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, 1.12um sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 84˚ wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 3 Click Here To Buy

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM / Single SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2650mAh battery Nokia 5 Click Here To Buy

Key Features

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Single Speaker

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3000mAh Battery