Best, recently launched budget smartphones under Rs 10,000

Well, as technology continues to become cheaper with each passing month, phones under Rs 10,000 today feature respectable specs and offer smooth performance, and there are even a few which boast large screens if you prefer bigger screens.
Moreover, features such as 13MP rear cameras, Full HD displays, fingerprint sensors have started to make their way in this segment. Even though the handsets are very budget friendly, these smartphones are indeed powerful, and in most cases, don't involve any compromises on part of the user.
Besides, mobiles below Rs 10,000 are a lot to choose from, and does include top and popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo amongst others.
In any case to help you choose a future proof smartphone so your investment is good for not just months, but years to come, we have created our list of the best recenlty launched smartphones below Rs 10,000 in India across different brands.
These are the best Android phones available right now and they offer the best combination of features, performance and quality for a phone buyer whose budget is under Rs 10,000.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Vivo Y53
Buy At Price of Rs 9,409
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Evok Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,390
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint
- 2800 MAh Battery
Lava Z10
Buy At Price of Rs 9,988
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 30
Buy At Price of Rs 6,179
Key Specs
- a 5-inch IPS LCD display which results in a pixel density of 196ppi
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS
- powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor
- 3GB RAM
- a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- internal storage of 16GB
- expanded upto 64 GB through microSD cards
- a 3,000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Pulse X
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS On Cell Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- Infrared
- 3000mAh Battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,295
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Quad Core, 1.25 GHz CPU
- MediaTek MT6737
- 2 GB RAM
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 2100 mAh Removable battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Key Specs
- a 5-inch Super AMOLED display of HD resolution
- Android 5.1.1 Lollipop operating system
- equipped with a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 8MP main camera
- 5MP front camer
- 4G
- 2,600 mAH li-ion battery