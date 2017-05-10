Best, recently launched budget smartphones under Rs 10,000

Well, as technology continues to become cheaper with each passing month, phones under Rs 10,000 today feature respectable specs and offer smooth performance, and there are even a few which boast large screens if you prefer bigger screens.

Moreover, features such as 13MP rear cameras, Full HD displays, fingerprint sensors have started to make their way in this segment. Even though the handsets are very budget friendly, these smartphones are indeed powerful, and in most cases, don't involve any compromises on part of the user.

Besides, mobiles below Rs 10,000 are a lot to choose from, and does include top and popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo amongst others.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with 20 MP camera under Rs 20,000

In any case to help you choose a future proof smartphone so your investment is good for not just months, but years to come, we have created our list of the best recenlty launched smartphones below Rs 10,000 in India across different brands.

These are the best Android phones available right now and they offer the best combination of features, performance and quality for a phone buyer whose budget is under Rs 10,000.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!