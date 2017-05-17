Best Samsung 4G smartphones to buy under Rs. 10,000

Samsung has its reputation in the Indian market (even globally) for its offerings in the smartphone arena. There are Samsung loyalists always prefer the brand despite the emergence of many other brands.
When it comes to Samsung smartphones, the devices always have a user-friendly interface and come with enough features that are beneficial to the users.
The smartphones come with power saving modes and Samsung exclusive apps and features too that are attractive and meant to give a better user experience.
With the boom in the 4G network across the country, the Samsung 4G smartphones are sought after the fans. Here, we have listed some of the Samsung 4G smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Do check them out.
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J1 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 6,890
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (800 x 480 Pixels) Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadrum SC7727SE processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2050mAh battery
Samsung Z2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,650
Key Specs
- 4 Inch WVGA Display
- 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Camera With LED Flash
- 0.3 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- FM Radio
- 1500mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,700
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Smart Glow
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,240
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 8,754
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Smart Glow
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 9,790
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB OTG
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5
Buy At Price of Rs 6,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7
Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery