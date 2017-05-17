Best Samsung 4G smartphones to buy under Rs. 10,000

Samsung has its reputation in the Indian market (even globally) for its offerings in the smartphone arena. There are Samsung loyalists always prefer the brand despite the emergence of many other brands.

When it comes to Samsung smartphones, the devices always have a user-friendly interface and come with enough features that are beneficial to the users.

The smartphones come with power saving modes and Samsung exclusive apps and features too that are attractive and meant to give a better user experience.

With the boom in the 4G network across the country, the Samsung 4G smartphones are sought after the fans. Here, we have listed some of the Samsung 4G smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Do check them out.

