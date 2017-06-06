Best Samsung smartphones available on zero EMI interest rate

While companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo are coming up with new devices every other month, Samsung still has a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market. Not only new the kids, the company gives tough competition to brands like Sony, HTC and Apple.
Indian people has always preferred Samsung phones over other brands. From entry-level to high-end, the South Korean manufacturer offers smartphones in every price range.
What is working in favor for Samsung is that people are getting powerful features in there phones at a less expensive price than Apple. Its recently launched flagships Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have also done really well in terms of sales.
Anyway, read on to know the best Samsung phones that you can buy on zero EMI interest rate.
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.1 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2016
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Full HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Exynos 7580 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- Bluetooth
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (Gold)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging