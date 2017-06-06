Best Samsung smartphones available on zero EMI interest rate

While companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo are coming up with new devices every other month, Samsung still has a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market. Not only new the kids, the company gives tough competition to brands like Sony, HTC and Apple.

Indian people has always preferred Samsung phones over other brands. From entry-level to high-end, the South Korean manufacturer offers smartphones in every price range.

What is working in favor for Samsung is that people are getting powerful features in there phones at a less expensive price than Apple. Its recently launched flagships Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have also done really well in terms of sales.

Anyway, read on to know the best Samsung phones that you can buy on zero EMI interest rate.

13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 25,990

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 9% off on Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 7,240

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 8% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 8,740

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.1 aperture, 1080p video recording

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy On8 Buy At Price of Rs 12,740

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 9,790

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2600mAh battery No Cost on EMI Offer: Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3300mAh battery No Cost on EMI Offer: Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Buy At Price of Rs 13,290

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.4GHz Quad-Core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2400mAh battery No Cost on EMI Offer: Samsung Galaxy J7 Buy At Price of Rs 10,990

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display

1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi/NFC

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery No Cost on EMI Offer: Samsung Galaxy A7 2016 Buy At Price of Rs 19,400

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Full HD Super AMOLED Display

1.6 GHz Exynos 7580 Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE

Bluetooth

3300mAh Battery No Cost on EMI Offer: Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (Gold) Buy At Price of Rs 26,749

Key Specs 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging