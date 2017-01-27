Best Samsung smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung still remains to be of one of the most trusted brands in the global smartphone market. The company's smartphones are selling like hot cakes and the Samsung fans are eager to get witness the launch of the upcoming smartphones including the flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge.
Having said that, the Samsung smartphones are available in almost all the price brackets making sure that the consumers have choices based on their requirements. There are best sellers from the South Korean tech giant in every segment and notable examples for the same include the Galaxy J series phones.
Today, we at GizBot, have listed some of the best Samsung phones that are available for purchase in the country in the sub Rs. 15,000 price bracket. These phones are the most sought after ones by the Samsung fans in India. Take a look.
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 14,500
Complete Specs of Galaxy J5 Prime
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11
- 2400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 14,900
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On8
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Complete Specs of Galaxy On7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace
Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) PLS TFT display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Complete Specs of Galaxy J3 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery