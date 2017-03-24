Best Samsung Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 25,000

f you are wondering which is the best Samsung phone under Rs. 25,000 in India then you have come to right place.
We all know how confusing and difficult it can get when you are looking for a new phone. The task becomes more complicated when choosing the best one especially when there are so many options to choose from.
While each smartphone has its own cons and pros, we would like to help you in selecting the best possible one from the lot.
So, inorder to make your selection process an easy task and, we have handpicked the best Samsung smartphones under Rs 25,000 available in India.
Moreover, we have taken into consideration the specs, as well as the price that should help you decide which smartphone to go for.
Without further ado, here are the best Samsung phones under Rs 25,000.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Buy At Price of Rs 18,490
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 14,200
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 13,490
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 21,890
Key Specs
- 5.2-inchFHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable (up to 128GB) via micro SD slot
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 2,900mAh battery, Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A3 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 13,890
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch HD (1280×720) Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expanded up to 128GB via micro SD slot
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- 2,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J Max
Buy At Price of Rs 13,400
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Buy At Price of Rs 25,480
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging