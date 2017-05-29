Best Samsung smartphones under Rs 6,000 in India

Samsung is one of the very few smartphone makers that have considerably delivered on making smartphones an everyday product in the Indian market.
The tech giant sells handsets in all the price-points and is considered as the only smartphone manufacturer that can pick up a fight with Apple iPhones.
While the company's ever popular Galaxy series comprises of some of the best mobile phones the world has seen- Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S7 Edge, etc. it also makes a huge margin in the sub Rs. 10k price-point. The Galaxy On series is one such example that sells like hot cakes in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
SEE ALSO: Best Chinese smartphones expected to launch in India soon
That said, today we are going to present a list of best Samsung smartphones under Rs. 6,000 that can prove to be a value for money deal for price-conscious buyers.
These handsets run Android, come with decent build quality and offer all the required features that you would expect from a budget smartphone. Pick one for you if you are looking for a value for money deal.
Samsung Z2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,650
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Tizen OS 2.4
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- VGA front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh battery
Samsung Z3
Buy At Price of Rs 4,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Tizen OS 2.4
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3G
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace
Buy At Price of Rs 4,988
Key Specs
- 4.3-inch (480 x 800 pixels) Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz dual-core processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 4.4 (KitKat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 3G
- 1800 mAh battery with Ultra Power Saving Mode
Samsung Galaxy Core Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 6,000
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch WVGA PLS Touch Screen Display
- 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera
- 3G
- WiFi
- 2000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,000
Key Specs
- 4 Inch WVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1.2 GHz Dual Core Processor
- 512MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Facing Camera
- 3G
- 1500 MAh Battery