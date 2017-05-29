Best Samsung smartphones under Rs 6,000 in India

Samsung is one of the very few smartphone makers that have considerably delivered on making smartphones an everyday product in the Indian market.

The tech giant sells handsets in all the price-points and is considered as the only smartphone manufacturer that can pick up a fight with Apple iPhones.

While the company's ever popular Galaxy series comprises of some of the best mobile phones the world has seen- Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S7 Edge, etc. it also makes a huge margin in the sub Rs. 10k price-point. The Galaxy On series is one such example that sells like hot cakes in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

That said, today we are going to present a list of best Samsung smartphones under Rs. 6,000 that can prove to be a value for money deal for price-conscious buyers.

These handsets run Android, come with decent build quality and offer all the required features that you would expect from a budget smartphone. Pick one for you if you are looking for a value for money deal.

Samsung Z2 Buy At Price of Rs 4,650

Key Specs

4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA TFT display

1.5 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Tizen OS 2.4

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

VGA front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

1500mAh battery Samsung Z3 Buy At Price of Rs 4,990

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Tizen OS 2.4

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

3G

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Buy At Price of Rs 4,988

Key Specs 4.3-inch (480 x 800 pixels) Super AMOLED display

1.3 GHz dual-core processor

512MB RAM

4GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 4.4 (KitKat)

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

3G

1800 mAh battery with Ultra Power Saving Mode Samsung Galaxy Core Prime Buy At Price of Rs 6,000

Key Specs

4.5 Inch WVGA PLS Touch Screen Display

1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor

1 GB RAM

Dual SIM

5MP Camera With LED Flash

2 MP Front Camera

3G

WiFi

2000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 Buy At Price of Rs 6,000

Key Specs

4 Inch WVGA Touch Screen Display

1.2 GHz Dual Core Processor

512MB RAM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

VGA Front Facing Camera

3G

1500 MAh Battery