Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 7,000

Selfies have become a common word in our daily life. We will hear the word at least from either of your friends or family members in our day-to-day life. Besides this, smartphones brands are also taking this word seriously.

Brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and even Samsung are betting big on the selfie segment. Vivo recently launched the first front-facing dual camera smartphone, the Vivo V5 Plus, and Oppo is always launching phones under the selfie section.

However, these phones are priced a tad higher that some people can't just afford. With that said, there are some phones under Rs. 7,000 segment as well with decent selfie camera. Here is the list.

Swipe Elite Plus Buy At Price of Rs 5,990

Complete Specs of Swipe Elite Plus

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with Dragontrail glass protection

1.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Freedom OS on top of Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

8.4mm thick and weighs 131 grams

4G LTE / 3G

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG

3050mAh battery Coolpad Mega 2.5D Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Complete Specs of Coolpad Mega 2.5D

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery Micromax Canvas Selfie 4 Buy At Price of Rs 4,869

Complete Specs of Micromax Canvas Selfie 4

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery Lava V2s Buy At Price of Rs 6,499

Complete Specs of Lava V2s

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2500mAh battery Coolpad Mega 3 Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Complete Specs of Coolpad Mega 3

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0

Triple SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery