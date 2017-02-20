Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 7,000

Selfies have become a common word in our daily life. We will hear the word at least from either of your friends or family members in our day-to-day life. Besides this, smartphones brands are also taking this word seriously.
Brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and even Samsung are betting big on the selfie segment. Vivo recently launched the first front-facing dual camera smartphone, the Vivo V5 Plus, and Oppo is always launching phones under the selfie section.
However, these phones are priced a tad higher that some people can't just afford. With that said, there are some phones under Rs. 7,000 segment as well with decent selfie camera. Here is the list.
Swipe Elite Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,990
Complete Specs of Swipe Elite Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Freedom OS on top of Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 8.4mm thick and weighs 131 grams
- 4G LTE / 3G
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG
- 3050mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 2.5D
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Complete Specs of Coolpad Mega 2.5D
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Canvas Selfie 4
Buy At Price of Rs 4,869
Complete Specs of Micromax Canvas Selfie 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Lava V2s
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Complete Specs of Lava V2s
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2500mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Complete Specs of Coolpad Mega 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Triple SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery