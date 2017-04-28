Best selfie smartphones under Rs 15,000

Smartphones under Rs. 15,000 with great front cameras.

There's no denying the fact that we all love to capture selfies. They have become a part of our lifestyle and we don't even need an occasion to capture them.

Best selfie smartphones under Rs 15,000

The only thing that is actually required is a smartphone with a good front camera to capture our best self.

Having said that, smartphone manufacturers have started focusing heavily on front cameras even in budget price-point.

Therefore, here we present you a list of best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 with great front cameras. Buy them and start clicking.

Oppo A57

Buy At price of Rs 14,488
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2900mAh battery

Vivo Y66

Buy At price of Rs 14,000
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh (non-removable) battery

Nubia N1

Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 5000mAh battery

Honor 6X

Buy At price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
  • Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
  • 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 2MP secondary camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
  • 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging

Lyf Earth 2

Buy At price of Rs 12,445
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 178-degree viewing angle, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.5 GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • expandable up to 64GB via micro SD
  • Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP auto focus camera with LED flash, Laser auto focus
  • 13MP auto focus front camera with LED flash, PDAF
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2500mAh battery

InFocus M680

Buy At price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display from Sharp / AUO with Tempered Glass for protection
  • 1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera
  • 13MP auto front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
  • 2600mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray Max

Buy At price of Rs 11,499
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0

InFocus M535 Plus

Buy At price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (marshmallow) with Inlife UI
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2600mAh battery

Sony Xperia XA Dual

Buy At price of Rs 14,234
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • 13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 2300 MAh Battery

