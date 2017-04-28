Best selfie smartphones under Rs 15,000

There's no denying the fact that we all love to capture selfies. They have become a part of our lifestyle and we don't even need an occasion to capture them.

The only thing that is actually required is a smartphone with a good front camera to capture our best self.

Having said that, smartphone manufacturers have started focusing heavily on front cameras even in budget price-point.

Therefore, here we present you a list of best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 with great front cameras. Buy them and start clicking.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Oppo A57 Buy At price of Rs 14,488

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Vivo Y66 Buy At price of Rs 14,000

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (non-removable) battery Nubia N1 Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 6X Buy At price of Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Lyf Earth 2 Buy At price of Rs 12,445

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 178-degree viewing angle, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.5 GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable up to 64GB via micro SD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano / microSD)

13MP auto focus camera with LED flash, Laser auto focus

13MP auto focus front camera with LED flash, PDAF

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery InFocus M680 Buy At price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display from Sharp / AUO with Tempered Glass for protection

1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP auto focus rear camera

13MP auto front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Buy At price of Rs 11,499

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0 InFocus M535 Plus Buy At price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (marshmallow) with Inlife UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

13MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Sony Xperia XA Dual Buy At price of Rs 14,234

Key Specs

5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display

1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Front Camera

Dual SIM

NFC

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

2300 MAh Battery