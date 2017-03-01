Best Smartphone with Highest pixel counts to Buy in India

One of the first and foremost things anyone purchasing a smartphone would look for these days is the camera. People are ready to compromise on different aspects of a phone like battery or RAM but when it comes to camera, nope, no compromise.

And if you do fall in the above category of people, you are in for luck today. We have meticulously collated a list of smartphones that not only posses highest pixel count but also produce great images when captured right.

So, without any delay. let's check out the smartphones with highest pixel count and are available for purchase in the country.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 36,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Blackberry DTEK60 Buy At Price of Rs 40,900

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 47,900

Key Specs

5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging HTC Desire 10 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 26,893

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

20MP rear camera with dual LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound

4G LTE

3000mAh battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 45,990

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 49,990

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4600mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ Buy At Price of Rs 47,412

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

23MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2900 mAh Battery