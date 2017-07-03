Best smartphones at lesser than Rs 15,000 to buy this month

The mid-range smartphone market is one of the best-selling categories in the country right now. We say this as brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo and a few others are dominating this segment.
To add to the list, even Nokia released the Nokia 3 smartphone at Rs. 9,499 in the country. Being the second largest smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has launched a slew of devices in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket.
Some of the notable offerings are the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A. It won't be an exaggeration to say that there is a huge demand for these smartphones as these devices go out of stock within minutes of their sale.
With the many options available for purchase in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price point, you might be confused when it comes to making a decision. In that case, we have listed a slew of smartphones that you can consider purchasing without spending a lot of money.
Do check out the devices that will make a good value for your money from here.
Nokia 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,500
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB (Zuk Z2)
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,090
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Gionee P7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 10,397
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
Intex Elyt E7
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega
Buy At Price of Rs 11,490
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash,
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lava Z10 3GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 8,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Smartron srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Honor 6x
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh Battery