Best smartphones at lesser than Rs 15,000 to buy this month

The mid-range smartphone market is one of the best-selling categories in the country right now. We say this as brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo and a few others are dominating this segment.

To add to the list, even Nokia released the Nokia 3 smartphone at Rs. 9,499 in the country. Being the second largest smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has launched a slew of devices in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket.

Some of the notable offerings are the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A. It won't be an exaggeration to say that there is a huge demand for these smartphones as these devices go out of stock within minutes of their sale.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to buy in July 2017

With the many options available for purchase in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price point, you might be confused when it comes to making a decision. In that case, we have listed a slew of smartphones that you can consider purchasing without spending a lot of money.

Do check out the devices that will make a good value for your money from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!