Best smartphones available on Low EMI rates

While smartphones have become the norm of current times, who wouldn't want a smartphone that suits their style or helps keep them connected to the world like never before? Moreover, today's smartphone with their endless list of features has somewhat become a device for progress.
Some have even said that the smartphones are the tool of the future which lets users achieve more. And more significantly we have come a long way when it used to be just feature phones to a brand new era of smartphones that are today equal to computers.
That being said, there are in fact a lot smartphones in the market currently. However, what separates each smartphone is the price tag that the brands have set. Some smartphones have been priced exorbitantly. But if you do want to buy a smartphone there are options to purchase smartphones on easy EMI basis.
While this is the case, yet again there are a number of phones to choose from when that factor is involved. So to make it easier for you, we have compiled yet another comprehensive list talking about the best smartphones that you can buy with the lowest EMI rates per month.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus (EMIs from Rs 728/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black (EMI starts at Rs 3,126.02/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Motorola Moto G5 (EMI starts at Rs 1,071.72/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Apple iPhone 7 (EMI starts at Rs 4,464.97/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
Samsung Galaxy S7 (EMI starts at Rs 3,876.37/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 pro (EMI starts at Rs 3,295.81/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (EMIs from Rs485/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
Vivo V5 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,321.36/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 6X (EMI starts at Rs 1,161.04/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Oppo F3 Plus (No Interest Cost EMIs from Rs 2,583/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 30,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Sony Xperia XZs (EMI starts at Rs 4,464.97/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Google Pixel XL (EMI starts at Rs 6,788.11/month)
Buy At Price of Rs 66,849
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery