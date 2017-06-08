Best smartphones expected to receive Android O update: OnePlus 3T, Nokia 6, 5, 3, Pixel Xl and more

Back in May, soon after the Google I/O 2017 conference, Google released the first public beta of Android O, the next iteration of the operating system.

This new version rumored to be dubbed Android Oreo has a slew of new features and changes in store for us. The changes include revamped looks and under-the-hood improvements.

The platform is aimed to render a struggle-free user experience. Though the name is yet to be confirmed, there are rumors that it could be the Android 8.0 Oreo. Until Google releases this version to the public, there will not be any clarity on the update.

While we are yet to know the name of the update, we have come up with a slew of eligible handsets that might get the Android O update as soon as the build is rolled out officially.

Some of the notable devices that will receive the Android O update are Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel lineup.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!