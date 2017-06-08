Best smartphones expected to receive Android O update: OnePlus 3T, Nokia 6, 5, 3, Pixel Xl and more

Back in May, soon after the Google I/O 2017 conference, Google released the first public beta of Android O, the next iteration of the operating system.
This new version rumored to be dubbed Android Oreo has a slew of new features and changes in store for us. The changes include revamped looks and under-the-hood improvements.
The platform is aimed to render a struggle-free user experience. Though the name is yet to be confirmed, there are rumors that it could be the Android 8.0 Oreo. Until Google releases this version to the public, there will not be any clarity on the update.
While we are yet to know the name of the update, we have come up with a slew of eligible handsets that might get the Android O update as soon as the build is rolled out officially.
Some of the notable devices that will receive the Android O update are Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel lineup.
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to OnePlus 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to OnePlus 3T
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camer
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Nokia 6
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Nokia 5
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Single Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Nokia 3
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM / Single SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2650mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Google Pixel
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Nexus 5X
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 808, 64-bit processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Single nano SIM
- 12.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2700mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Nexus 6P
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 64-bit processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Single nano SIM
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.4um pixels
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3450mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy S7
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- 3000mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Samsung Galaxy A3 2017
- 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Motorola Moto Z
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Front-ported loud speaker, 4-Mics
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Motorola Z Play
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display
- 2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB ROM with32/64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 16 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 3510mAh Battery
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Motorola Moto Z Force
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED Shatterproof Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 21MP rear cameras with OIS, Laser Autofocus, f/1.8 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 3500mAh battery with Turbo charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to HTC U11
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MobilePlatform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to HTC U Play
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to HTC U Ultra
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to LG G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Expected to receive Android 8.0 “O” update to LG V20
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0