Best smartphones launched in June 2017 in India

Though there were many launches from different domestic as well as global players, there were a few launches those were well received by consumers and fans.

How can we forget about the release of the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Of these, the entry-level Nokia 3 has been released in the country too in the same month.

Leaving the Nokia smartphones aside, we have the much hyped launch - the OnePlus 5. The launch of this smartphone created a space in history for itself as it happened in just two days after the global announcement and went on sale the same day.

SEE ALSO: Pre-GST Effect Sale: Upto 50% discounts on best smartphones

Apart from these, there are other smartphone launches too that have taken place over the month of June including Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro, Here's a list of all these launches for you.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!