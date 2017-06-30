Best smartphones launched in June 2017 in India

Though there were many launches from different domestic as well as global players, there were a few launches those were well received by consumers and fans.
How can we forget about the release of the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Of these, the entry-level Nokia 3 has been released in the country too in the same month.
Leaving the Nokia smartphones aside, we have the much hyped launch - the OnePlus 5. The launch of this smartphone created a space in history for itself as it happened in just two days after the global announcement and went on sale the same day.
Apart from these, there are other smartphone launches too that have taken place over the month of June including Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro, Here's a list of all these launches for you.
OnePlus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- -Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 5
Buy At Price of Rs 12,899
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
HTC U11
Buy At Price of Rs 51,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MobilePlatform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera with 1.4μm pixel, dual LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 MAh Battery
Ziox Astra Titan 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,529
Key Specs
- a 5-inch HD display
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC
- 1GB of RAM
- 16GB onboard storage
- 5MP shooters on both front
- 3,000mAh battery
- Supports 4G with VoLTE and ViLTE
InFocus Turbo 5
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 37,000
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 18,400
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
ZTE Small Fresh 5
Buy At Price of Rs 9,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) based MiFavor UI 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery
Zopo Speed X
Buy At Price of Rs 11,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2680mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,090
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Intex Aqua S3
Buy At Price of Rs 5,777
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Ziox Astra Young 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 2,795
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches WVGA 480 x 854 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz
- 512MB RAM processor paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery powering
Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- A 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 1/2 GB RAM Mali-T720 MP2 processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
Motorola Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 6,650
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Display
- 1.1GHz MT6737M Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4GVoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2350 MAh Battery
Intex ELYT e7
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Vivo Y66
Buy At Price of Rs 13,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Nubia Z17 Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging