Best smartphones launched this year until May 2017

Not only big companies, even medium and small manufacturers have also released a number of handsets this year. However, today the topic of our discussion will only be limited to phones launched in May.
To save you the pain and time, we have compiled a list containing the best smartphones that have been released in the previous month. From premium smartphones to phones that fall under the lower-mid range category, this list has it all.
So if you want to know which latest smartphone you should buy, make sure to scroll down.
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
Asus ZenFone Live
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
OPPO F3 Black
Buy At Price of Rs 18,431
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Zen Admire Sense
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
5-inch (854 × 480 pixels) FWVGA display
1.3 GHz quad-core processor
1GB RAM
8GB internal memory
expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
Dual SIM
5MP rear camera with LED Flash
5MP front-facing camera
4G VoLTE
2300mAh battery
Meizu M5c
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 400 nits brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8.3mm thick and weighs 135g
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3000mAh battery
Nubia N1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Sansui Horizon 2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737VW processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,790
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.325 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Meizu M5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FlyMe OS
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE
- 3070mAh battery
Panasonic P85
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone Go 5.5
Buy At Price of Rs 9,950
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE/3G
- 3000mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Smartron srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,598
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nubia M2 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3000mAh battery
