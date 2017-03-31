With myriad of Android smartphones launching everyday; finding the right mobile device can be a daunting task.
A handset that captures good pictures might not give you the best multimedia experience, or may be one that excels in multimedia department, might simply lose the game in battery and multitasking.
That said, you can sit back and leave the task on us as we have got you covered. We at GIZBOT have created a list of best smartphones that you can buy in the month of April 2017.
This list covers all the smartphones with their features and specifications that will help you choose the best one matching your requirement. Here you go.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 61,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,845
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water and dust resistant body (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy S7
Buy At Price of Rs 41,450
Key specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 30,990
Key specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 33,490
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 59,990
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- HTC USonic, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, 3D Audio recording with 4 microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single Nano-SIM / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera, Wide-Angle lens, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-mic support
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 64,412
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
HTC 10 Evo
Buy At price of Rs 48,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water resistant (IP57)
- Fingerprint sensor
- USB-C audio, BoomSound Adaptive Audio, Hi-Res audio
- 4G LTE
- 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0