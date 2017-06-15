Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 that can compete with premium devices

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then there are immense options in the Indian market that will make you spoilt for choice.

We say so as the Indian smartphone arena has a wide range options in all the segments starting from entry-level to high-end. Choosing one from the ones that are available could prove to be an exasperating task to many.

In that case, you will have to first decide the range in which you want to make the purchase. This will give a better clarity and you can figure out the right device suiting your needs.

In case you happen to prefer buying a smartphone below Rs. 30,000, then you can prefer any of these devices that we have listed below. Do note that these smartphones are capable enough of competing with the premium devices in the market right now.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging HTC U Play Buy At Price of Rs 29,990

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2500mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Buy At Price of Rs 28,990

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 26,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Sony Xperia Z5 Buy At Price of Rs 30,000

Key Specs

5.2 Inch Full HD TRILUMINOS Display

64bit Snapdragon 810 Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

5 MP Exmor R Front Camera

NFC

Bluetooth 4.1

Water Proof And Dust Proof

2900 MAh Battery Micromax Dual 5 Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera

13MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 26,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge ZTE Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0