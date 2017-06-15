Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 that can compete with premium devices

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then there are immense options in the Indian market that will make you spoilt for choice.
We say so as the Indian smartphone arena has a wide range options in all the segments starting from entry-level to high-end. Choosing one from the ones that are available could prove to be an exasperating task to many.
In that case, you will have to first decide the range in which you want to make the purchase. This will give a better clarity and you can figure out the right device suiting your needs.
In case you happen to prefer buying a smartphone below Rs. 30,000, then you can prefer any of these devices that we have listed below. Do note that these smartphones are capable enough of competing with the premium devices in the market right now.
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
HTC U Play
Buy At Price of Rs 29,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 26,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Sony Xperia Z5
Buy At Price of Rs 30,000
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch Full HD TRILUMINOS Display
- 64bit Snapdragon 810 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 5 MP Exmor R Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Water Proof And Dust Proof
- 2900 MAh Battery
Micromax Dual 5
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0