Best smartphones with 13MP camera to buy under Rs 10,000

Today smartphones have more or less replaced our old and bulky point-and-shoot digital cameras. Moreover, the camera technology in smartphones have drastically improved over the years. Whether it's more pixels, powerful sensors, advanced auto-focus mechanisms or anything like that, these smartphones have them all.
And bringing an improved camera technology, this year we have already seen the launch of some really good camera phones in the Indian market. Besides, the latest smartphones that come with enhanced cameras now let us capture every memorable moment and scene easily and with good picture quality.
However, the question that arises is, which is the best camera phone to buy? While there are many smartphones available in the market it becomes important that we invest in a good camera phone.
Thus, to answer that question we have curated a list of some of the best 13MP camera phones that you can buy under Rs. 10,000.
Do note that these are all good performers, but there are different factors that sets them apart and therefore have made it to this list. You can go through the list and find out which one is the right one for you!
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At price of Rs 5,999
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- FingerPrint
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4100 MAh Battery
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 8,499
Key specs
- 5 Inch Full HD Touchscreen Display With 441PPI
- 1.5GHz Snapdragon 616 Octa Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
- Dual Rear Speakers
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 2750 MAh Battery
Lyf F1
Buy At price of Rs 7,289
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 8,290
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Lyf F1S
Buy At price of Rs 9,499
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Phab 2
Buy At price of Rs 9,999
Key specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD Display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth 4.0
- WiFi
- 4G
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4050mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Pulse
Buy At price of Rs 9,690
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.25GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Pulse X
Buy At price of Rs 9,675
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.25GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lyf Water 7S
Buy At price of Rs 7,550
Key specs
- 5.5-inch Full HD screen
- 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 Octa-Core
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 13MP Rear / 5MP Front camera
- 3000mAh battery
Coolpad Note 3S
Buy At price of Rs 9,989
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.36GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery