Best smartphones with 13MP camera to buy under Rs 10,000

Today smartphones have more or less replaced our old and bulky point-and-shoot digital cameras. Moreover, the camera technology in smartphones have drastically improved over the years. Whether it's more pixels, powerful sensors, advanced auto-focus mechanisms or anything like that, these smartphones have them all.

And bringing an improved camera technology, this year we have already seen the launch of some really good camera phones in the Indian market. Besides, the latest smartphones that come with enhanced cameras now let us capture every memorable moment and scene easily and with good picture quality.

However, the question that arises is, which is the best camera phone to buy? While there are many smartphones available in the market it becomes important that we invest in a good camera phone.

Thus, to answer that question we have curated a list of some of the best 13MP camera phones that you can buy under Rs. 10,000.

Do note that these are all good performers, but there are different factors that sets them apart and therefore have made it to this list. You can go through the list and find out which one is the right one for you!

