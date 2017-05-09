Best smartphones with 20 MP camera under Rs 20,000

How often do you take selfies? If your answer is very often and you are looking for a smartphone to serve the task, then you are at right place.
Nokia once said that 'Rear is the new front' in smartphone. The statement holds true for smartphones today, when camera has become a very important feature.
Most smartphone makers now try to entice consumers by highlighting camera as a specification on the phone.
Considering that most of the smartphone buyers are also selfie or photography enthusiasts, camera on smartphones has obviously pick up.
Today, we have jotted down all the best smartphones that comes with best 20 MP camera for photography under Rs. 20,000, have a look at the slider below to know more.
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key specs
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Stereo Speakers
- 2300 MAh Battery
Zopo Speed 8
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with 700MHz Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery with fast charging
Nubia Z11 miniS
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D display Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz LPDDR3 Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LeEco Le Max 2
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia X
Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650, 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh Battery
Gionee Elife E8
Buy At Price of Rs 22,000
Key specs
- 6-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- 2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795) processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB of internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo UI 3.1
- 24MP rear camera with dual tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3520mAh battery
HTC One ME Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 19,975
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD display
- 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795T) Octa-Core 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.0 Lollipop with HTC Sense 7 UI
- Dual nano SIMs
- 20.7MP rear camera with dual LED flash,
- Ultrapixel front-facing camera
- Dual BoomSound speakers with Dolby audio
- 4G LTE
- 2840mAh battery