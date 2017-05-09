Best smartphones with 20 MP camera under Rs 20,000

How often do you take selfies? If your answer is very often and you are looking for a smartphone to serve the task, then you are at right place.

Nokia once said that 'Rear is the new front' in smartphone. The statement holds true for smartphones today, when camera has become a very important feature.

Most smartphone makers now try to entice consumers by highlighting camera as a specification on the phone.

Considering that most of the smartphone buyers are also selfie or photography enthusiasts, camera on smartphones has obviously pick up.

SEE ALSO: Wait for these 8GB RAM smartphones this year if you are a multi-tasker

Today, we have jotted down all the best smartphones that comes with best 20 MP camera for photography under Rs. 20,000, have a look at the slider below to know more.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!