Best Smartphones with 4GB RAM: Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4, Lenovo P2, Oppo F1s and more

Since then, the mobile space has been flooded with premium range smartphones supporting 4GB RAM. Tech firms including Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia and others have either launched or are prepping to present the consumer market with high RAM integrated phone options.

But have you ever given a thought, what is the importance of RAM in a smartphone? Do we really need a smartphone with 4GB RAM? Well the answer to this is very simple. Basically a good RAM in a smartphone is important for those consumers, who buy a phone to do a lot of mobile browsing, download apps, play games and other activities.

A good RAM wont make your smartphone run faster, but it will definitely let your handset do more things at the same time, without freezing or hanging.

So those of you who dont just buy phone for making calls or clicking pictures, but also believe in doing a lot of multitasking, well then, a 4GB RAM smartphone should be an apt choice for you.

If you are interested to buy one, Indian market has got 10 latest additions entrusted with remarkable specifications. Have a look at the slideshow below to check out the models and their prices.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Vivo V5 Buy At Price of Rs 17,098

Key specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Lenovo P2 Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5100mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 15,499

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Oppo F1s Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)

3075mAh battery Coolpad Note 5 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection

1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0

13MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery Motorola Moto M Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Lenovo Z2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE,

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging