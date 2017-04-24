Best Smartphones with 64 bit Architecture powered under Rs 10,000

Since the past couple of years, smartphones powered by 64-bit processors have become very common. There are chip makers those have come up with such 64-bit processors and almost all smartphone manufacturers have used these chipsets in their offerings.

The main reason for the smartphone makers to use the 64-bit processors in their devices is that these processors can execute a higher number of instructions per second. As a result, the performance will be faster as these SoCs can complete the given tasks faster than the 32-bit processors.

Basically, the number represents the number of bits that the processor can actually process or execute at the same time.

Having said that, we have listed some of the best 64-bit processor equipped smartphones available in India below Rs. 10,000. This means, you can get faster performing smartphones below Rs. 10,000. Do check out these smartphones from here.

