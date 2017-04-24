Best Smartphones with 64 bit Architecture powered under Rs 10,000

Since the past couple of years, smartphones powered by 64-bit processors have become very common. There are chip makers those have come up with such 64-bit processors and almost all smartphone manufacturers have used these chipsets in their offerings.
The main reason for the smartphone makers to use the 64-bit processors in their devices is that these processors can execute a higher number of instructions per second. As a result, the performance will be faster as these SoCs can complete the given tasks faster than the 32-bit processors.
Basically, the number represents the number of bits that the processor can actually process or execute at the same time.
Having said that, we have listed some of the best 64-bit processor equipped smartphones available in India below Rs. 10,000. This means, you can get faster performing smartphones below Rs. 10,000. Do check out these smartphones from here.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Oppo A37
Buy At Price of Rs 9,600
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Lyf Water 10
Buy At Price of Rs 5,600
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Dongxu Glass protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP auto front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Gionee F103 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,729
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo UI 3.2
- Dual SIM with Dual Standby
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key specs
- 5 inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- USB OTG
- 4100 MAh Battery
Lava Z10
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- IR Blaster
- 4000mAh Battery
Moto G4 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Micromax Evok Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4000mAh battery