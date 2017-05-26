Best smartphones with 64 GB internal memory under Rs 15000

Gone are the days when phones were only meant for calling and sending texts. Now, in the era of smartphones, we carry the whole world inside the little devices.
From taking pictures to watching movies, phones are no longer just tools for communication. This is why nowadays many manufacturers are releasing phones with more storage space. Some of the phones even come in two different native storage variants. So the question is, how much storage do you really need on your phone? Well, it varies from person to person.
For example, a photography enthusiast or a selfie lover might need more storage space than an average person. Honestly, 128GB of ROM doesn't make much sense for a mobile. So, considering all the factors 64GB should be enough storage for you.
Now, even though there a quite a few high-end smartphones in the market with 64GB of inbuilt storage, not all of us can afford them. So here we have compiled a list of the best phones featuring 64 GB of default storage under Rs 15,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera,
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Honor 6X 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens, 1.25um pixel size, PDAF and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Lenovo K5 Note 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Lenovo Zuk Z1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB LPPDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory
- Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop), Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera,
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging
Nubia N1 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Coolpad Max
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Dimensions: 152×75.5×7.6mm; Weight: 170g
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera, OV5648 sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Smartron Srt.phone 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0