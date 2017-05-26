Best smartphones with 64 GB internal memory under Rs 15000

Gone are the days when phones were only meant for calling and sending texts. Now, in the era of smartphones, we carry the whole world inside the little devices.

From taking pictures to watching movies, phones are no longer just tools for communication. This is why nowadays many manufacturers are releasing phones with more storage space. Some of the phones even come in two different native storage variants. So the question is, how much storage do you really need on your phone? Well, it varies from person to person.

For example, a photography enthusiast or a selfie lover might need more storage space than an average person. Honestly, 128GB of ROM doesn't make much sense for a mobile. So, considering all the factors 64GB should be enough storage for you.

Now, even though there a quite a few high-end smartphones in the market with 64GB of inbuilt storage, not all of us can afford them. So here we have compiled a list of the best phones featuring 64 GB of default storage under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera,

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Honor 6X 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens, 1.25um pixel size, PDAF and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Lenovo K5 Note 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens

Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3500mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray Max 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 11,499

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Lenovo Zuk Z1 Buy At Price of Rs 13,499

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut

2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU

3GB LPPDR3 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory

Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop), Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera,

4G LTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging Nubia N1 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

5000mAh battery Coolpad Max Buy At Price of Rs 12,478

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Cool UI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

Dimensions: 152×75.5×7.6mm; Weight: 170g

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera, OV5648 sensor

4G LTE

2800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Smartron Srt.phone 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0