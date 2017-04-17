Best smartphones with fast-charging technology to buy under Rs 15,000

Today mobile phones have somewhat become our lifeline. However, given the limited battery life in smartphones and the increasing number of features and sensors that are integrated within the device, it has become important or there is a great need for phones that can charge soon.

While there are phones that can charge fully within an hour like the OnePlus 3T or the google Pixel but these phones are not that budget friendly. While some justify it by saying "you get what you pay for" but today there are smartphones that have been launched which offer some kind of fast charging technology. The smartphones further come at a budget friendly price.

So if you are seraching for a budget friendly phone with fast-charging technology to basically avoid all the fustration over the phone that takes up more than half and hour to charge up to sufficient levels, then we have got you covered.

Here is a list of phones that we have looked into and these smartphones have good battery life and further has support for Fast Charging technology. Besides the phones are under Rs. 15,000.

