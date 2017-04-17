Best smartphones with fast-charging technology to buy under Rs 15,000

Today mobile phones have somewhat become our lifeline. However, given the limited battery life in smartphones and the increasing number of features and sensors that are integrated within the device, it has become important or there is a great need for phones that can charge soon.
While there are phones that can charge fully within an hour like the OnePlus 3T or the google Pixel but these phones are not that budget friendly. While some justify it by saying "you get what you pay for" but today there are smartphones that have been launched which offer some kind of fast charging technology. The smartphones further come at a budget friendly price.
So if you are seraching for a budget friendly phone with fast-charging technology to basically avoid all the fustration over the phone that takes up more than half and hour to charge up to sufficient levels, then we have got you covered.
Here is a list of phones that we have looked into and these smartphones have good battery life and further has support for Fast Charging technology. Besides the phones are under Rs. 15,000.
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Moto G5
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Honor 6X
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XA Dual
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2300 MAh Battery
Lenovo Zuk Z1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB LPPDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory
- Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop), Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (FPC 1155)
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz)
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Coolpad Note 5
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash,
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery