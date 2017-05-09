Best smartphones with high Screen pixel density to buy in India

One of the first things you consider while buying a smartphone is its display. A good screen that offers a high resolution is the utmost requirement to experience the multimedia content in its true form.
Besides, the high resolution resulting in a great pixel density makes the content crisp enough for unmatched viewing experience.
That said, a number of smartphones are now available in the Indian market that flaunts vibrant screens with high pixel densities. We have created a list of smartphones with amazing screens that are bound to take your mobile user experience to next level. Here you go.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 529 ppi pixel density
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At price of Rs 57,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels
- 570 ppi pixel density
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG V10
Buy At price of Rs 37,900
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD In-cell Touch Quantum display
- 513 ppi pixel density
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- 1.8 GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP Dual Lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3,000mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0
LG G6
Buy At price of Rs 51,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio
- 564 ppi pixel density
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
HTC U Ultra
Buy At price of Rs 50,790
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 513 ppi pixel density
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG V20
Buy At price of Rs 34,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display
- 513 ppi pixel density
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Moto Z
Buy At price of Rs 39,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 535 ppi pixel density
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Google Pixel XL
Buy At price of Rs 62,689
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 534 ppi pixel density
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
HTC 10
Buy At price of Rs 37,600
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- 565 ppi pixel density
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
HTC 10 Evo
Buy At price of Rs 38,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 534 ppi pixel density
- 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OIS
- PDAF, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-mo video
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water resistant (IP57)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Blackberry DTEK60
Buy At price of Rs 39,900
Key Specs
- Curved 5.5 Inch QHD IPS Display
- 534 ppi pixel density
- 1.6GHz Snapdragon 820 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 21MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Dual SIM
- 4G LTE
- Fingerprint Sensor
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
HTC 10 Lifestyle
Buy At price of Rs 39,900
Key Specs
- 5.2-Inch QHD Super LCD 5 Display
- 565 ppi pixel density
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB Storage
- MicroSD Slot
- 12MP UltraPixel 2 Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With OIS
- Bluetooth4.2/NFC /4G/WiFi
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 3000 MAh Battery