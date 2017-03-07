Best smartphones with longest battery life to buy in India

It is rightly said that "a phone is only as good as its battery." And if you ask why then it's because if you don't have a good battery then what is the point of having all the high-end features that come with your phone. If your battery drains out then you won't be able to use any of those.
Moreover, having a good battery is very important today as smartphone manufacturers are loading their new devices with high-end processors and super high-resolution displays which further consume battery at a very fast pace.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones expected to launch soon in India
While battery is a crucial aspect of the smartphone, many smartphone makers have realized the need to provide better and long lasting batteries in a smartphone. In fact, there are already several smartphones that are available in the market which provides the best battery life.
So if the battery is your main concern and if you want to save yourself from the trouble of carrying a portable charger around, then, here are the best smartphones with long battery life that you can buy in India.
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 15,450
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch Super AMOLED Full HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) display and has a pixel density of 367ppi
- quad-core (2GHz Cortex A72 + 1.4GHz Cortex A53) processors
- 6GB of RAM and Adreno 510 graphics engine
- fingerprint sensor
- Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system
- 16MP of Rear Camera
- 16MP of front Camera
- dual SIM, 4G (supports Indian bands)
- Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
- up to more 256GB using a microSD card
- a 4,000mAh li-polymer battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dolby Atmos with 5.1 Dolby Audio Capture
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
- 4050mAh battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Phab 2 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 33,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP camera with PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 050mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 49,700
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960, processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging