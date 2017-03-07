Best smartphones with longest battery life to buy in India

It is rightly said that "a phone is only as good as its battery." And if you ask why then it's because if you don't have a good battery then what is the point of having all the high-end features that come with your phone. If your battery drains out then you won't be able to use any of those.

Moreover, having a good battery is very important today as smartphone manufacturers are loading their new devices with high-end processors and super high-resolution displays which further consume battery at a very fast pace.

While battery is a crucial aspect of the smartphone, many smartphone makers have realized the need to provide better and long lasting batteries in a smartphone. In fact, there are already several smartphones that are available in the market which provides the best battery life.

So if the battery is your main concern and if you want to save yourself from the trouble of carrying a portable charger around, then, here are the best smartphones with long battery life that you can buy in India.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,900

Key Specs 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 15,450

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Lenovo P2 Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5100mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 36,900

Key Specs

6-inch Super AMOLED Full HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) display and has a pixel density of 367ppi

quad-core (2GHz Cortex A72 + 1.4GHz Cortex A53) processors

6GB of RAM and Adreno 510 graphics engine

fingerprint sensor

Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system

16MP of Rear Camera

16MP of front Camera

dual SIM, 4G (supports Indian bands)

Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n

up to more 256GB using a microSD card

a 4,000mAh li-polymer battery Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dolby Atmos with 5.1 Dolby Audio Capture

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

4050mAh battery ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo Phab 2 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 33,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP camera with PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

050mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 49,990

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz)

4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 49,700

Key Specs

5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960, processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging