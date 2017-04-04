Best Sony smartphones with 20MP camera to threaten the other high-end camera phones

Sony has hit the tech headlines as it released the Xperia XZs smartphone in India on Monday at a price of Rs. 49,990. The USP of this smartphone is the 19MP rear camera.

Sony is not new to introduce revolutionary camera specs on board. The manufacturer has already come up with several innovative camera aspects. Moreover, Sony flagship smartphones have always had capable camera hardware and features in them.

Adding to the lineup is the Xperia XZs. Given that, we can say that the Sony smartphones are highly popular for their camera performance in addition to the rest.

Today, we have come up with a list of best camera Sony smartphones for you. Do take a look at these models from here.

