Best Sony smartphones with 20MP camera to threaten the other high-end camera phones

Sony has hit the tech headlines as it released the Xperia XZs smartphone in India on Monday at a price of Rs. 49,990. The USP of this smartphone is the 19MP rear camera.
Sony is not new to introduce revolutionary camera specs on board. The manufacturer has already come up with several innovative camera aspects. Moreover, Sony flagship smartphones have always had capable camera hardware and features in them.
Adding to the lineup is the Xperia XZs. Given that, we can say that the Sony smartphones are highly popular for their camera performance in addition to the rest.
Today, we have come up with a list of best camera Sony smartphones for you. Do take a look at these models from here.
Sony Xperia XZ
Buy At Price of Rs 38,984
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 21,597
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 21.5MP Primary Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G LTE
- 2700 mAh battery
Sony Xperia X Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 23,990
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
- 1.8 GHz Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2630 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 34,441
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch 4K TRILUMINOS Display With 806 PPI
- 64bit Snapdragon 810 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 5.1 MP Exmor R Camera
- NFC
- Dual Nano Sim
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Watter Proof And Dust Proof
- 3430 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia M5 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 18,000
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Mobile BRAVIA Engine 2
- 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795T) Octa-Core 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM (Only in Xperia M5 Dual)
- 21.5MP rear camera with IMX230 Exmor RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Water and Dust Protection (IP65/68)
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery with STAMINA mode
Sony Xperia Z3 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch Full HD TRILUMINOS Display
- 2.5 GHz MSM8954AC Snapdragon 801 Quad Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 20.7 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 2 MP Exmor R Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Watter Proof And Dust Proof
- 3100 MAh Battery