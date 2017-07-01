Best ways to transfer data between Android and iOS devices

Previously, it is used to be a pain to transfer data from an Android device to iOS. But now with increasing in apps every day, it is easier than ever to transfer all of your old data from an Android device to your new iPhone or vice versa.

Today we have come with a way, where you can easily transfer the data from iOS and Android.

Move to iOS app This Apple's Move to iOS app is available in the Google Play Store that can easily transfer photos, calendar, contacts, text messages, photos, and videos. However, it can't transfer your apps, music or passwords. This app is available for Android phones and tablets running Android 4.0 or later and can transfer data to devices running iOS 9 or higher. Google Apps If you have the habit of doing a backup in respective Google apps, then moving data's including photos, and other such things are going to be easy. You can install the all the Google apps that we use in our day to day life on iOS including Gmail, Photos, Google Chrome and much more. Share it One of the most recommended way to transfer all your data. You can transfer data starting from a single image to a full movie to other devices. While this doesn't need any Internet connection, you need to switch on the Wifi. Users can download it from the respective app stores for free. Fast File Transfer This app allows the users to send large files by creating a local Wi-Fi network unique to the Android device and allowing the iOS device to log onto it. It is easy to use and can be transfer files in either way. Instashare This app is available on Android, iOS for transferring data from one point to another. This app is inspired by Apple's Airdrop feature but also has the ability to send and receive files from Android devices. You can transfer by just drag and drop onto your nearby contacts list and the app will take care.