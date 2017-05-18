Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India: Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, Mi 5 and more

Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is becoming one of the most demanded brands in India and is futher growing in popularity day-by-day.

Sales of its phones in the Indian market have significantly propelled Xiaomi into the top smartphone manufacturers in India. The latest stats that has been revealed for smartphones in Q1 2017, show that Xiaomi is in the second position while Samsung is at the first.

However, this is impressive as it seems that the company is set to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Samsung in creating demand and supply of the smartphones in the market.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs other budget smartphones

That being said, Xiaomi holds a reputation for building devices that are an extremely good value without making any compromises. Basically, the company provides smartphones with good design, high-end features at a relatively budget friendly price.

And you might not have to spend a lot to get these performance devices.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi 4A to go on sale in India today: 10 alternative devices to consider

For example you can get the Redmi Note 4 if you are looking for a budget friendly performance device. This device has received a lot of appreciation form fans and critics alike. However, Xiaomi provides many smartphones in different categories. You can choose from many options.

So if you're interested in picking up a Xiaomi phone or just interested in the brand, here are some of the phones that are worth buying.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!