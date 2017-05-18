Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India: Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, Mi 5 and more

Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is becoming one of the most demanded brands in India and is futher growing in popularity day-by-day.
Sales of its phones in the Indian market have significantly propelled Xiaomi into the top smartphone manufacturers in India. The latest stats that has been revealed for smartphones in Q1 2017, show that Xiaomi is in the second position while Samsung is at the first.
However, this is impressive as it seems that the company is set to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Samsung in creating demand and supply of the smartphones in the market.
That being said, Xiaomi holds a reputation for building devices that are an extremely good value without making any compromises. Basically, the company provides smartphones with good design, high-end features at a relatively budget friendly price.
And you might not have to spend a lot to get these performance devices.
For example you can get the Redmi Note 4 if you are looking for a budget friendly performance device. This device has received a lot of appreciation form fans and critics alike. However, Xiaomi provides many smartphones in different categories. You can choose from many options.
So if you're interested in picking up a Xiaomi phone or just interested in the brand, here are some of the phones that are worth buying.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM/3GB RAM/4GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Design Gallery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 5
Buy At Price of Rs 22,990
Key Specs
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with curved glass
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3,000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) built-in battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Bluetooth 4.1
- USB OTG
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Helio X10 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- FM Radio
- USB OTG
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi4i
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS fully laminated 441 PPI display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- MIUI 6 on top of Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM (micro SIM)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3120mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 1S
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- 1.6 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (MSM8228) processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- MIUI v5 on top of Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 1.6MP front-facing camera
- Hi-Fi System with Dirac sound
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 64GB
- 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 2000 mAh battery