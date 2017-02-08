Blackberry DTEK60 smartphone now available in India: threat to Android biggies

Just the other day, it was finalized that Blackberry' smartphones in India will be manufactured and sold by Optiemus Infracom, a Delhi-based company and that means a lot to the company to enter the Indian market and keep up their growth.
DTEK 60, the latest Blackberry phone to reach Indian shores a couple of months ago with a price tag of Rs. 46,990. As expected, all the Blackberry phones are exclusive because of the security level they offer.
The DTEK 60 is now made available to purchase in India. But, the market is already flooded with certain phones. Here's our list of phones, which we believe that Blackberry's phone will be a threat to them.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 54,999
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7
Key specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 67,000
Complete Specs of Google Pixel XL
Key specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD screen
- powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor
- 4GB of RAM
- run Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- a 3450mAh battery
HTC 10
Buy At Price of Rs 38,000
Complete Specs of HTC 10
Key specs
- 5.2-Inch QHD Super LCD 5 Display
- 2.2GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB Storage
- MicroSD Slot
- 12MP UltraPixel 2 Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With OIS
- Bluetooth4.2/NFC /4G/WiFi
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs 51,495
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery