Blackberry DTEK60 smartphone now available in India: threat to Android biggies

Just the other day, it was finalized that Blackberry' smartphones in India will be manufactured and sold by Optiemus Infracom, a Delhi-based company and that means a lot to the company to enter the Indian market and keep up their growth.

DTEK 60, the latest Blackberry phone to reach Indian shores a couple of months ago with a price tag of Rs. 46,990. As expected, all the Blackberry phones are exclusive because of the security level they offer.

The DTEK 60 is now made available to purchase in India. But, the market is already flooded with certain phones. Here's our list of phones, which we believe that Blackberry's phone will be a threat to them.

