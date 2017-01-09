BlackBerry Mercury Rumor Roundup: Qwerty Keyboard, Android Nougat and More

When it comes to BlackBerry, we get nostalgic. It's just a few years back, when using a BlackBerry handset was a matter of pride. However, with the entrant of innumerable advanced mobile devices, BlackBerry lost its existence, and eventually the company had to shut down its production. Well, after a long break, BlackBerry is all set to make a comeback, and you may have already heard scads of such rumors until date.

Yes, hold your breath as we say BlackBerry will unveil its first-ever Android smartphone in just a few upcoming days. If all the rumors circulation on the webosphere are to be believed, the first BlackBerry phone will be integrated with Android OS shall be called - BlackBerry Mercury. However, the company hasn't revealed any statement on what they might wish to name their first Android BlackBerry smartphone.

Moving ahead, as far as the specs are concerned, the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone is expected to come packed with a wide range of features, however, the company will retain their classy qwerty keyboard. Today, we are here to give you a complete rumor roundup of the smartphone, with a code name 'BlackBerry Mercury'. Let's quickly take a sneak peak at all the rumors and leaks about BlackBerry's upcoming phone.

Confirmed: Qwerty Keyboard is Back Going ahead, it should be noted that BlackBerry has officially washed off its hands manufacturing department, and only takes care of the security software and service suit, wherein TCL Communications will be responsible for the design and hardware. Okay, so now talking about the upcoming codename BlackBerry Mercury, the smartphone like the Steve Cistulli, the President and GM of TCL tweeted a teaser of the smartphone, which shows that a qwerty keyboard. So, it is confirmed that BlackBerry Mercury will surely sport old, classic 'QWERTY' keyboard yet again. To Come With Snapdragon 625 Several flying rumors suggests that the upcoming BlackBerry Mercury or BlackBerry DTEK70 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, like most of the present day smartphones. This clearly indicates that the BlackBerry is all geared up to give a tough fight to the existing smartphones of the similar feature. Android 7.0 Nougat Expected Well, another piling rumor suggests that BlackBerry Mercury handset will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, similar to most high-end devices available today. Hence, the smartphone will come all the updated features of the Android OS. Well, will the smartphone receive the updated version - Android 7.1.1 Nougat or not remains a question answered as of yet. Packed with a 3,400 mAh Battery The rumored BlackBerry Mercury Android phone will come packed with a range of advanced features, which is said to be backed by a 3,400 mAh battery. Well, if the phone really comes with such a decent battery set-up, then it is confirmed that BlackBerry Mercury will deliver a pretty decent performance, and the battery will last for a good amount of time. Display: Fingerprint Scanner, 4.5 Display, and More As far as the rumored display of BlackBerry Mercury is concerned, the upcoming smartphone will sport a fingerprint sensor underneath the space bar and may sport a 4.5-inch display screen, below which will be the old, classy QWERTY keyboard. Along with that, the handset is expected to bear the volume and lock screen buttons at the right side of the device, and the USB Type-C port lies at the bottom of the phone, along with two speaker grilles. Storage Capacity? The smartphone is said to come with 3GB of RAM, along with 32GB of inbuilt storage. As far as the storage is concerned, we might have to wait for the official launch of the smartphone for a more detailed insight. Camera Set-up In terms of the camera set-up, the BlackBerry smartphone is expected to sport a 18MP rear camera with a LED flash, and 8MP front-facing camera that might make the BlackBerry handset a good option for clicking decent photos.

Announcement Expected in February The most-talked about BlackBerry Mercury or DTEK 70 is expected to be released in February 2017, reveal rumors. However, other rumors circulation on the web mentions that BlackBerry-TCL might unveil the smartphone at MWC 2017. Well, the BlackBerry-TCL tie up didn't provide any official announcement of the smartphone as of yet. Price of BlackBerry Mercury Rumors and leaks suggest that smartphone by BlackBerry and TCL joint venture might be made available at around $500, which is roughly around Rs. 340886 in India. Well, several reports also say that BlackBerry might not unveil the BlackBerry Mercury in India, however, there's no such statement revealed by the company as of yet.