Brand Wrap up: Devices Launched by Asus in 2016

With every passing year, the craze for smartphones is increasing. In a year of stiff competition between Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, and other smartphone brands, it is worth saying that a silent brand from Taiwan delivered some good amount of products.

Starting off the year with their first ever smartwatch and ending the year with the same smartwatch, Asus managed to grab the attention of consumers with each and every product they released this year.

SEE ALSO: Here's the List of All Xiaomi Smartphones Launched in 2016

However, there was one change from the usual Asus this year: the pricing. Yes, Asus upped their ante and released all of their products at a steep price. Well, some of them justified the asking price, but most of them did not. Nevertheless, here is the complete list of products launched by Asus in 2016.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

The Asus Zenwatch 2 The first smartwatch from Asus was released with big ambitions. However, they were let down with an arguably insane pricing. The Zenwatch 2 was released in two display variants- one with a 1.63-inch display and the other one with a 1.45-inch display. The Zenwatch 2 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 SoC, coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The smartwatch was armed with a 400mAh battery, which was promised to deliver two- three days of usage. Asus Zenfone Zoom The Asus Zenfone Zoom was the winner of good design award in 2015. The phone was developed to replace the new age DSLR's, but failed to achieve that feat. It uses a 3X optical zoom with an innovative HOYA lens arrangement. The phone was the company's first attempt in using a quad-core Intel Atom processor along with 4GB of RAM. Other specs of the phone include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 32GB of internal storage, and has a 3000mAh battery. The phone was priced at Rs. 37,999 in India and was a little disappointment. Asus Zenfone Max Asus, this year released an upgrade to the company's Zenfone Max (2015) with the advanced processor in the form of Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC, coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM. There were no changes to the design as well, and the USP of the phone was the 5000mAh battery. The phone was priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Asus Zenfone 3 Announced at the Z3volution event in April, the Zenfone 3 was a great departure from the Zenfone 2 series of phones. It sports a premium glass and metal body design, and the gold variant of the phone looks stunning. The Zenfone 3 was the first phone to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The phone was released in two variants- one with a 5.2-inch display priced at Rs. 21,999 and the other one with a 5.5-inch display, that is priced at Rs. 27,999. The Zenfone 3 phones were quite successful for the company. Asus Zenfone 3 Max The upgrade to this year's Zenfone Max arrived with a 4000mAh battery as its USP. The phone was quite successful for the company but was heavily let down by the pricing. There are several alternatives for the phone available with the same processor in the form of Xiaomi Redmi 3s with the same processor. Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe The premium variant of all the Zenfone 3 series. The Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe, as the name itself suggests, was the first phone to release with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. Nevertheless, there is a Snapdragon 820 variant as well. The phone has top-end hardware in every aspect, but Asus just limited the display resolution to 1080p. The Snapdragon 821 variant of the phone was priced at Rs. 62,999 and the Snapdragon 820 variant costs Rs. 49,999. Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Asus got everything wrong with the Zenfone 3 Ultra. The phone houses Snapdragon 652 chipset, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It costs Rs. 49,999 for the same hardware that of Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 and costs five times more than the Redmi Note 3. Asus was heavily criticized for the Zenfone 3 Ultra. Asus Zenfone 3 Laser The smartphone aimed at shutterbugs. The Zenfone 3 Laser comes with the company's trademark laser autofocus technology and competitive hardware as well. The phone has support for Electronic Image Stabilization as well. The Zenfone 3 Laser is priced at Rs. 18,999. Asus Zenwatch 3 The last product for the year 2016 from the company. Asus recently launched their Zenwatch 3 series of phones in India starting at Rs. 17,599. The company released a total of three models, and they are powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC along with the same 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.