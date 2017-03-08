Buy these Samsung smartphones at lowest EMI rates

Today, the smartphone which was once a luxury device has now transformed into a necessary device. And almost everyone has the need or more precisely the want to know more about the "top 10 smartphones" within their budget.

However, with smartphone prices increasing, most of the high-end smartphones from the popular brands such as Samsung and Apple are expensive. And for the Indian consumer, the price is a "big deal."

While Apple may be out of the list for most Indian consumers, Samsung, on the other hand, is more popular with Indian users. And it may be mainly because Samsung does offer most of the features of their higher-end counterparts with their mid-range phones at an affordable price.

Moreover, as those prices for the smartphones remain easy on the pocket, there is also an option to buy Samsung phones by paying monthly EMIs. Consumers can, in fact, get the best products at the lowest EMIs.

So if you are thinking what kind of phone you want, here are some Samsung smartphones that you can buy at lowest EMI rates.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (No Cost on EMIs) EMI Start from Rs 2,492 Buy At Price of Rs 29,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy S7 (EMIs starts from Rs 2,105) Buy At Price of Rs 41,500

Key Specs 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (EMI starts at Rs 3,867) Buy At Price of Rs 43,299

Key Specs 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (EMI starts at Rs 1,420) Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro ((No Cost EMIs) EMIs from Rs 3,075) Buy At Price of Rs 36,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy On Nxt ((No Cost EMIs) EMIs from Rs 1,767) Buy At Price of Rs 15,900

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) (EMIs Starts from Rs 1,256) Buy At Price of Rs 25,700

Key Specs 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)

5MP front camera (F1.9)

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE

3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace (EMI starts at Rs 794.92) Buy At Price of Rs 8,900

Key Specs

5-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) PLS TFT display

1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 (EMI Starts form Rs 350) Buy At Price of Rs 7,200

Key Specs

4.5-inch (800 x 480 Pixels) Super AMOLED display

1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadrum SC7727SE processor with Mali 400 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2050mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 Buy At Price of Rs 15,290

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3300mAh battery