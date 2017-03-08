Buy these Samsung smartphones at lowest EMI rates

Today, the smartphone which was once a luxury device has now transformed into a necessary device. And almost everyone has the need or more precisely the want to know more about the "top 10 smartphones" within their budget.
However, with smartphone prices increasing, most of the high-end smartphones from the popular brands such as Samsung and Apple are expensive. And for the Indian consumer, the price is a "big deal."
While Apple may be out of the list for most Indian consumers, Samsung, on the other hand, is more popular with Indian users. And it may be mainly because Samsung does offer most of the features of their higher-end counterparts with their mid-range phones at an affordable price.
Moreover, as those prices for the smartphones remain easy on the pocket, there is also an option to buy Samsung phones by paying monthly EMIs. Consumers can, in fact, get the best products at the lowest EMIs.
So if you are thinking what kind of phone you want, here are some Samsung smartphones that you can buy at lowest EMI rates.
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (No Cost on EMIs) EMI Start from Rs 2,492
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy S7 (EMIs starts from Rs 2,105)
Buy At Price of Rs 41,500
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (EMI starts at Rs 3,867)
Buy At Price of Rs 43,299
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (EMI starts at Rs 1,420)
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro ((No Cost EMIs) EMIs from Rs 3,075)
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt ((No Cost EMIs) EMIs from Rs 1,767)
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) (EMIs Starts from Rs 1,256)
Buy At Price of Rs 25,700
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace (EMI starts at Rs 794.92)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,900
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) PLS TFT display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 (EMI Starts form Rs 350)
Buy At Price of Rs 7,200
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (800 x 480 Pixels) Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadrum SC7727SE processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 15,290
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3300mAh battery