With the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle the entire 2016, Samsung is planning to start the year 2017 on a positive note. With heavy pressure on their shoulders, Samsung is holding an event at the CES 2017, which have already kickstarted.

Ahead of the event, the company showcased their new QLED TV's, and they look insane. That said, the event is scheduled at 2 AM on January 5, 2017. Catch the complete event live below.