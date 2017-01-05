CES 2017: Smartphones Expected to Launch in CES 2017

The biggest technology event of the year is now open to consumers, media and tech enthusiasts where the tech giants will give a glimpse of the upcoming technology products. While the event will witness the latest advancement in the field of IoT, wearables, robotics, computing, etc. smartphone is one category that has the potential to steal all the limelight.

Having said that, here’s the list of the smartphones that are expected to be on showcase in the biggest technology event of the year- the CES 2017.

BlackBerry Mercury

Let's start this list with a smartphone that might be the last mobile product by the legendary Canadian tech giant-BlackBerry. Codenamed Mercury, the smartphone was leaked in a 4 second video revealing the classic QWERTY keyboard. As noted, BlackBerry has joined forces with TCL Communications, which will take care of designing, manufacturing, distributing, and other service support.

TCL is one of the exhibitors at CES and is hosting a media event where we expect the company to give us insights about the upcoming Mercury. Going by the rumors, BlackBerry Mercury is speculated to come equipped with a 4.5-inch display, Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space.

Honor Epic

Chinese tech giant Huawei on their official Honor USA Twitter handle, teased a new smartphone that they are going to announce at the CES 2017. The company is teasing the phone as 'Epic,' and it is said to feature a dual-lens camera setup, matching the likes of company's previous product lineup including Honor 8, Huawei P9 and the recently launched Honor Magic.

ZTE V8

To challenge the likes of Huawei's dual-lens camera smartphones, ZTE is also expected to launch V8 at CES 2017. The rumored ZTE V8 is expected to sports a 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera, a 5.2-inch 1080p touch screen with 2.5D glass on top, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 435 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage.

LG K Series and Stylus 3 Smartphone

LG will unveil four new mass-tier K series smartphones and a new Stylus 3 at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The list of devices to be launched in CES 2017 includes LG K10, K8, K4, K3 and Stylus 3. With the new mid-range handsets, LG plans to target the budget category as the mid-range segment continues its strong growth as the market matures. Besides the budget handsets, we expect LG to give a glimpse of its 2017 flagship smartphone - LG G6.

Asus AR

Asus had already launched the Asus Zenfone AR, which is the industry's first smartphone to come with support for Google's Tango and Daydream platforms.

Moreover, it is the world's first smartphone with 8GB RAM and. The smartphone features a massive 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. It comes with a front-facing fingerprint sensor with two capacitive buttons flanked beside it. The handset is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. In addition to 8GB RAM variant, Zenfone AR with 6GB RAM will also be made available.

Asus has also launched Zenfone Zoom 3, which is the company's first smartphone to feature dual rear camera featuring two 12MP sensors. The camera can record 4K videos and has optical image stabilization (OIS) support as well. Another notable feature is the big 5,000 mAh battery of the Zenfone 3 Zoom. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC build on 14nm manufacturing process.

Lenovo Zuk Edge

Lenovo might also introduce the rumored Zuk Edge. The handset is said to feature a speedy 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Another highlight of Zuk Edge will be its 5.5-inch full-HD TDDI display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an 86.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other notable features include a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, an under-glass U Touch fingerprint sensor, a built-in blood oxygen heart rate sensor, a pneumatic altimeter, and a UV light sensor.

Sony's new Xperia Smartphones

Sony is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone- dubbed as Xperia X2. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch 4K display and Snapdragon 821 SoC. It will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box and will have 4GB of RAM to handle multitasking.

We might also see the successor of Xperia XA, which was launched in February 2016 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6755 processor paired with 2GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi Smartphone?

Xiaomi is also hosting a session at CES 2017, where the Chinese tech giant will showcase its innovative Mi Mix bezel-less smartphone. Besides, the world might get to see another Mi handset, perhaps a budget Mi smartphone.