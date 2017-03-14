Cheap and best phones perfect for just WhatsApp users

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. The chat messenger is one of the first apps that someone installs on his/her phone, and can be easily accounted as default messaging app for smartphone users around the globe.

We can securely connect with our friends, family and colleagues on the platform to share texts, images, videos, music, etc. without worrying about huge data consumption as it automatically compresses the files to be shared on the network.

And the best part, you don't need a high-end flagship smartphone to use the application as it easily works on entry-level handsets that will not burn a hole in your pocket.

SEE ALSO: Best and affordable 4G VoLTE Android smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

That said, today we are going to show you the list of the smartphones that are affordable and just perfect for WhatsApp usage. Here you go.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!