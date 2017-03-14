Cheap and best phones perfect for just WhatsApp users

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. The chat messenger is one of the first apps that someone installs on his/her phone, and can be easily accounted as default messaging app for smartphone users around the globe.
We can securely connect with our friends, family and colleagues on the platform to share texts, images, videos, music, etc. without worrying about huge data consumption as it automatically compresses the files to be shared on the network.
And the best part, you don't need a high-end flagship smartphone to use the application as it easily works on entry-level handsets that will not burn a hole in your pocket.
That said, today we are going to show you the list of the smartphones that are affordable and just perfect for WhatsApp usage. Here you go.
Reliance JIO LYF Water 11
Buy At Price of Rs 6,920
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6735A 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP auto front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 , GPS
- 2100mAh battery
Swipe Elite Sense
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 30
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch IPS Display with MiraVision,
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Memory
- expandable upto 64GB
- 4G VoLTE
- Dual Whatsapp
- Gesture Control
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Selfie 2MP Camera with LED Flash
- 8MP Auto Focus Rear Camera with Dual LED Flash
- 3000mAh Massive Battery
Intex Aqua Strong 5.1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA TN display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,490
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint
- 2800 MAh Battery
Lava X28 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,559
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio
- 2600 MAh Battery
Celkon Diamond U 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 5,499
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Quad core, 1.3 GHz CPU
- 8 GB of Internal Memory
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 3.2 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 2500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J1 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 7,200
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (800 x 480 Pixels) Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadrum SC7727SE processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2050mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 4
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 2.5D
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 267 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 8MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1GHz MT6735P quad core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (nano+nano (hybrid)) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2500mAH lithium-ion battery