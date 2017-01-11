Cheap and best smartphones to buy in India at Rs 2,000

Gone are the days when the cheap and affordable smartphones were packed with very basic specifications that might not render a decent performance. Nowadays, smartphone makers are launching low-priced smartphones with decent hardware to make sure the consumers with a tight budget also get a good user experience.

It was recently that the Indian government has urged the manufacturers to make smartphones priced around Rs. 2,000 to make the devices reachable to users without burning a hole in their pockets.

This doesn't mean that there are no such low-priced smartphones in the market. The Indian smartphone space has devices priced in all ranges to cater to the needs of consumers without varying requirements.

Today, we at GizBot, have listed some of the cheap and best smartphones that are available in India for purchase below a price point of Rs. 2,000. Do take a look at these offerings and decide which one will be a great buy for you or to gift someone. Notably, these smartphones will definitely be good replacements of feature phones and many buyers can get them without concerns on their budget.

Spice Xlife 415 Buy At Price of Rs 1,974 Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

1.2 Ghz Quad core Processor

4 Inch(10.16cm), 640x480 px display, DragonTrail display glass protection

3.2 MP Primary Camera, 1.3 MP Secondary

Dual SIM, WiFi, 3G

512 MB RAM

4 GB Internal Memory

1600 mAh, Li-Ion battery Karbonn Alfa A112 Buy At Price of Rs 1,939

Click Here To Buy

Key Features 1 GHz Single Core Processor

256MB RAM With 512MB ROM

Dual SIM

2 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

0.3MP Front Camera

2G

WiFi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

1300 MAh Battery Spice Xlife 405 Buy At Price of Rs 2,000

Click Here To Buy

Key Features

1 GHz Single Core Processor

256MB RAM With 512MB ROM

4 Inch WVGA Touch Screen Display

Dual SIM

2 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

0.3MP Front Camera

2G

WiFi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

1300 MAh Battery Intex Aqua G2 Buy At Price of Rs 1,929

Click Here To Buy

Key Features

2.8 Inch QVGA Touchscreen Display With 120PPI

Single Core 8810PL 32bit Processor

256MB RAM With 512MB ROM

Dual SIM

VGA Rear Camera With LED Flash

VGA Front Camera

2G

WiFi

Bluetooth 2.1/FM

1100 MAh Battery Karbonn Alfa A110 Buy At Price of Rs 1,999

Click Here To Buy

Key Features 3.5-inch (8.89 centimeters) WVGA capacitive touchscreen with 320 x 480 pixels resolution

3MP primary camera with LED flash

0.3MP front facing camera

Android v4.2 Jellybean operating system

1GHz processor

256MB RAM

512MB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (GSM+GSM)

1300mAH lithium-ion battery Videocon Infinium Zest Flame Buy At Price of Rs 1,499

Click Here To Buy

Key Features

3.5 Inch Touchscreen Display

1 GHz Single Core Processor

256MB RAM With 512MB ROM

Dual SIM

2 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

VGA Front Camera

3G

WiFi

Bluetooth

FM Radio With Recording

1400 MAh Battery Karbonn A108 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 1,999

Click Here To Buy

Key Features

3.5 Inch HVGA Touch Screen Display

1GHz Processor

256 MB RAM

Dual SIM

2 MP Rear Camera With Dual Flash

Digital Front Camera

2G

WiFi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

1100 MAh Battery Micromax Bolt A24 Buy At Price of Rs 2,000

Click Here To Buy

Key Features 2.8 Inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display

1 GHz Spreadtrum SC6820 Cortex A5 Processor

256 MB RAM

Dual SIM

0.3 MP Rear Camera

2G/WiFi

Bluetooth/FM Karbonn A108 (White) Buy At Price of Rs 1,945

Click Here to Buy

Key Features 3.5 Inch HVGA Touch Screen Display

1GHz Processor

256 MB RAM

Dual SIM

2 MP Rear Camera With Dual Flash, Digital Front Camera

1300 MAh Battery Datawind Pocket Surfer 2G4* (Black, 512 MB) Buy At price of Rs 1,450

Click Here to Buy

Key Features 256 MB RAM

512 MB ROM

3.5 inch HVGA Display

0.3MP Primary Camera

900 mAh Battery