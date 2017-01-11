Cheap and best smartphones to buy in India at Rs 2,000

Gone are the days when the cheap and affordable smartphones were packed with very basic specifications that might not render a decent performance. Nowadays, smartphone makers are launching low-priced smartphones with decent hardware to make sure the consumers with a tight budget also get a good user experience.
It was recently that the Indian government has urged the manufacturers to make smartphones priced around Rs. 2,000 to make the devices reachable to users without burning a hole in their pockets.
This doesn't mean that there are no such low-priced smartphones in the market. The Indian smartphone space has devices priced in all ranges to cater to the needs of consumers without varying requirements.
SEE ALSO: Here is a list of top-rated cheap 4G Mobiles with prices
Today, we at GizBot, have listed some of the cheap and best smartphones that are available in India for purchase below a price point of Rs. 2,000. Do take a look at these offerings and decide which one will be a great buy for you or to gift someone. Notably, these smartphones will definitely be good replacements of feature phones and many buyers can get them without concerns on their budget.
Spice Xlife 415
Buy At Price of Rs 1,974
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
- 1.2 Ghz Quad core Processor
- 4 Inch(10.16cm), 640x480 px display, DragonTrail display glass protection
- 3.2 MP Primary Camera, 1.3 MP Secondary
- Dual SIM, WiFi, 3G
- 512 MB RAM
- 4 GB Internal Memory
- 1600 mAh, Li-Ion battery
Karbonn Alfa A112
Buy At Price of Rs 1,939
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 1 GHz Single Core Processor
- 256MB RAM With 512MB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- 2G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 1300 MAh Battery
Spice Xlife 405
Buy At Price of Rs 2,000
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 1 GHz Single Core Processor
- 256MB RAM With 512MB ROM
- 4 Inch WVGA Touch Screen Display
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- 2G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 1300 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua G2
Buy At Price of Rs 1,929
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 2.8 Inch QVGA Touchscreen Display With 120PPI
- Single Core 8810PL 32bit Processor
- 256MB RAM With 512MB ROM
- Dual SIM
- VGA Rear Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera
- 2G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 2.1/FM
- 1100 MAh Battery
Karbonn Alfa A110
Buy At Price of Rs 1,999
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 3.5-inch (8.89 centimeters) WVGA capacitive touchscreen with 320 x 480 pixels resolution
- 3MP primary camera with LED flash
- 0.3MP front facing camera
- Android v4.2 Jellybean operating system
- 1GHz processor
- 256MB RAM
- 512MB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
- 1300mAH lithium-ion battery
Videocon Infinium Zest Flame
Buy At Price of Rs 1,499
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 3.5 Inch Touchscreen Display
- 1 GHz Single Core Processor
- 256MB RAM With 512MB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera
- 3G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio With Recording
- 1400 MAh Battery
Karbonn A108 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 1,999
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 3.5 Inch HVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1GHz Processor
- 256 MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera With Dual Flash
- Digital Front Camera
- 2G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 1100 MAh Battery
Micromax Bolt A24
Buy At Price of Rs 2,000
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 2.8 Inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display
- 1 GHz Spreadtrum SC6820 Cortex A5 Processor
- 256 MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 0.3 MP Rear Camera
- 2G/WiFi
- Bluetooth/FM
Karbonn A108 (White)
Buy At Price of Rs 1,945
Click Here to Buy
Key Features
- 3.5 Inch HVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1GHz Processor
- 256 MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera With Dual Flash, Digital Front Camera
- 1300 MAh Battery
Datawind Pocket Surfer 2G4* (Black, 512 MB)
Buy At price of Rs 1,450
Click Here to Buy
Key Features
- 256 MB RAM
- 512 MB ROM
- 3.5 inch HVGA Display
- 0.3MP Primary Camera
- 900 mAh Battery