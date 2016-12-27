Check Out Hits and Flops in the Smartphone Arena in 2016

This year has been great for the smartphone industry as we saw several new technologies emerging. However, you need to get one thing clear. Not all that the smartphone makers announced over the year were a hit.

Some smartphone makers took big risks in 2016 in order to push the boundaries of what exactly a smartphone can do. On the other hand, some manufacturers played the game in a pretty safe way. However, not all the technologies that were tried by some manufacturers were a huge hit in the smartphone arena.

Today, as a part of our 2016 special articles, we have come up with what actually worked and what failed to impress consumers in the smartphone arena this year. Take a look!

Water resistance is a hit A few Android smartphones came with water and dust resistance with the IP ratings and this is something that we have seen for the past years. However, 2016 has occupied a place for it in history as Apple announced water and dust resistant iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones with IP67 rating. However, be warned that these are not completely waterproof smartphones. Though water resistance is a feature that you will not dare to use, it definitely provides you a peace of mind and an assurance that your investment is always protected from any mishap. Water resistance is likely to become a feature that every flagship smartphone will arrive with in the years to come. Eventually, this is a right move made by Apple. Modularity failed to work When it comes to the modular smartphone design front, we can say that LG and Lenovo made bold attempts this year. LG announced the flagship LG G5 with a modular design featuring a removable battery. Also, Lenovo gave an attempt at modular design with the Moto Mods on Moto Z lineup of smartphones. Moto Mods use magnets in order to attach themselves to the phone. However, these were not pretty welcome by the users, despite being nice attempts made in the smartphone space. Complete control by Google is a success After many rumors and speculations, Google released the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Google managed to take complete control of the Android experience. Prior to this, Google's Nexus phone used a reference design from the manufacturers and ran a pure Android experience. The result was a decent phone with a not so good battery life and camera aspects. However, with the launch of the Pixel smartphones, Google ensured that the battery of these phones lasted a day and the camera module is also pretty decent. Google succeeded in the attempt and it competes with Apple. Moreover, Google forces its Android partners to enhance their products. 6GB RAM phones weren't as hyped Gradually, smartphone manufacturers are coming up with better processors, larger RAM, increased storage, and other improvements to give a better user experience. In 2016, a few smartphones came up with 6GB RAM. Though it is a significant upgrade in the RAM, 3GB of RAM should be enough for most smartphone users. There are many apps except for a few latest games that can utilize 4GB RAM fully, let alone 6GB. Also Read: Do You Really Need a 6 GB RAM Smartphone Dual camera setup is the recent buzz Almost all smartphone makers are implementing the dual camera setup on their phones. Also, the chip makers are introducing chipsets that support this camera technology. Though the dual camera setup is the recent trend, the purpose of the sensors differ based on the manufacturer. Whatever it is, this trend is seen in many smartphones launched of late.