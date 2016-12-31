Check Out the List of Huawei’s Smartphones Launched in 2016

Chinese smartphone companies have made a name for themselves in the Indian market by launching exciting feature loaded smartphones. One such company is Shenzen based Huawei, which introduced a slew of Android smartphones that offer high-end specifications, capable cameras and nifty software features at pocket friendly price-point.

As the year 2016 is coming to an end, we take a look back at the exciting journey of Huawei in the smartphone space. We have compiled a list of handsets that were launched by Huawei in the year 2016 in India and overseas. Check them out yourself.

Honor Magic Honor Magic is the most recent and advanced flagship smartphone by Huawei. The smartphone was launched in China in December 2016 and brings a new design, top-of-the line hardware, company's signature dual-camera setup at rear and a new artificial assistant.



Delving into the specifications of the smartphone, it comes with a 5.09-inch 2K AMOLED display that delivers a pixel density of 577 PPI. The smartphone is powered by Huawei's in-house Kirin 950 chipset with all the cores clocked at 2.3GHz. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Honor Magic sports a 12MP dual camera with a f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Up front, there's an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. A 2,900mAh battery backs this entire package and the handset runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based Honor Magic Live OS on top of it. Huawei P9 Launched in August 2016, Huawei P9 is the handset that introduced Leica lenses on a smartphone platform for the very first time. The flagship smartphone sports a 12MP Leica certified dual camera on the back with Leica SUMMARIT lenses promising brilliant image quality. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels translating into a 423ppi.



It is powered by an Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU under the hood. The Kirin 955 is one of the first SoC's that uses the new Cortex-A72 architecture. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, with an expandable option of up to 128GB via MicroSD card slot. Honor 8 Huawei in October 2016 launched the flagship smartphone in Honor series- the Honor 8. The smartphone also has the dual-camera setup, two 12 MP cameras side by side at the back (no Leica lens this time). The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD LTPS LCD display with a pixel density of 423ppi. Honor 8 is equipped the company's own octa-core Kirin 950 chipset along with Mali-T880 GPU to take care of graphics. It packs 4GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage space which can be further expanded up to 128GB by a microSD card. A 3,000mAh battery provides to the juice for the device. Honor 8 Smart Launched along Honor 8, Honor 8 Smart is the smaller sibling of the flagship-level Honor 8 and is priced at Rs. 19,999. It features the same 5.2-inch Full HD display as seen on its bigger brother but packs 2GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of internal storage space. It is equipped with the Kirin 650 processor and a single 13 MP camera at the back takes care of the imaging department. It also has 8 MP selfie shooter at the front and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery for the juice. Honor Holly 3 Holly 3 is the company's first smartphone under the ‘Make in India' scheme and was also introduced in October 2016. Priced at Rs. 9,999 the smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a layer of EMUI 4.1 on top of it. Under the hood is a Kirin 620 chipset along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space (expandable up to 128GB). A 13 MP camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front take care of the imaging department. A 3,100mAh battery provides the battery for the device. Honor 5X Honor 5X is a mid-ranger smartphone priced at Rs. 12,999. It was launched in January 2016 and comes with with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is packed with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa-core processor at a clock speed of quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 and quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 paired with Adreno 405 GPU. Honor 5X comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM with expansion slot up to 128GB via microSD card slot. This device is shipped with Android 5.1 Lollipop on top of EMUI 3.1 out of the box. Honor 6X Scheduled for a launch in January 2017, Honor 6X was launched in October 2016 in China. The Chinese variant of the smartphone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The Huawei Honor 6X is powered by octa-core Kirin 655 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Huawei Honor 6X packs a 12MP+2MP dual-camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies. The Huawei Honor 6X runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh non removable battery. Honor 2 Plus Just after the launch of Honor5X, Huawei also unveiled a new budget smartphone dubbed as Honor Holly 2 Plus with 4G capabilities. The Holly 2 Plus supports both CDMA and GSM/WCDMA on both the SIM slots. The smartphone Holly 2 Plus features a 5-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels. It is clocked at 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor along with Mali-T720 as GPU. The smartphone has 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM with expandable option up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Honor 5C It was in April 2016, when Huawei introduced the budget Honor 5C. Priced at Rs.10,999, the smartphone features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display of Full HD quality, offering 1080x1920 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by company's in-house Hi Silicon Kirin 650 octa-core processor in the Honor 5C and it is teamed up with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128 GB using a micro SD card. Honor 5C boasts a 13 MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. While the main camera seems to be standard, there is an 8 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture lens that should be great to capture selfies even in low light conditions. Honor 5A Launched in June 2016 in China, Honor 5A sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a pixel resolution of 720x1280p. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow on top of Emotion UI 4.1. The smartphone features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). Huawei Mate 9 The yet to be launched Huawei Mate 9 was launched in November 2016. The phone comes with a 5.90-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Huawei Mate 9 packs a 20MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies. The Huawei Mate 9 runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 4000mAh non removable battery. Huawei Mate 9 Lite Huawei in November 2016 also introduced the "lighter" version of the Mate 9 called the Huawei Mate 9 Lite. It sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Huawei Mate 9 Lite comes with toned down internals. Instead of the octa-core Kirin 960 chipset, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 SoC. It is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The company also stated that it'll launch a slightly bumped up version -4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup sans the Leica lens. Also, the megapixel count is downgraded to 12MP + 2MP instead of 20MP + 12MP sensors. The front of the smartphone has an 8MP camera. Huawei Enjoy 6S Huawei Enjoy 6s is a budget smartphone that was introduced in December 2016. The smartphone features a 5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels.

