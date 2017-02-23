Chinese smartphones expected to launch at the MWC 2017: Probable specs round-up

Today the demand for the smartphones have increased a lot. And in order to meet the demand different brands have had to always stay one step ahead in continuously supplying consumers with great smartphones that meet their needs. While big players like Samsung and Apple have been at the fore-front in delivering great smartphones, Chinese brands are also slowing picking up the pace.
In fact, the Chinese brands have been gaining a lot of popularity in markets globally. Further people are showing great interest in these brands as they are providing smartphones with great specifications at a much reasonable price range. The market surely seems to be changing.
Further, with this current samrtphone market scenario, this time we might just see more Chinese brands taking the spotlight at the world's biggest smartphone show, Mobile World Congress, also known as MWC 2017, which is starting on 26 February in Barcelona, Spain.
Besides, the Chinese phonemakers have already been dropping a lot of hints about their new phones through video teasers and photos. So if your are interested to know which Chinese brands will be launching what, here are some of the key Chinese smartphones which are expected to be showcased at this year's MWC.
Motorola Moto G5
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Lenovo K7 Note
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.5 inch full HD 2.5D curved IPS display (1920×1080 Pixel)
- 1.8Ghz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6520 Processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM
- 4GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage expandable up to 256GB
- Android Nougat 7.0 with Vibe UI
- 16MP of Rear Camera
- 8MP of Front Camera
- 3G HSPA+/4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.5Ghz to 5Ghz)
- Fingerprint Sensor,
- 4000mAh with quickcharge technology Battery
Gionee A1
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.5 inches Capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 Chipset
- Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.0 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU
- 64 GB Internal memory
- 4 GB RAM
- 13 MP Rear Camera
- 16 Mp front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Gionee A1 Plus
Rumored Key Specifications
- 6 inch qHD IPS LCD Multi touch display
- 16 Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 1.8 GHz CPU
- Octa Core Processor
- 4 And 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Internal Memory
Alcatel Idol 5
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 32 GB, 3 2/GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Huawei P10
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.2-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5d curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android Nougat with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,100 mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P10 Plus
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED curved display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Iris scanner
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,650mAh battery with fast charging