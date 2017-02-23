Chinese smartphones expected to launch at the MWC 2017: Probable specs round-up

Today the demand for the smartphones have increased a lot. And in order to meet the demand different brands have had to always stay one step ahead in continuously supplying consumers with great smartphones that meet their needs. While big players like Samsung and Apple have been at the fore-front in delivering great smartphones, Chinese brands are also slowing picking up the pace.

In fact, the Chinese brands have been gaining a lot of popularity in markets globally. Further people are showing great interest in these brands as they are providing smartphones with great specifications at a much reasonable price range. The market surely seems to be changing.

Further, with this current samrtphone market scenario, this time we might just see more Chinese brands taking the spotlight at the world's biggest smartphone show, Mobile World Congress, also known as MWC 2017, which is starting on 26 February in Barcelona, Spain.

Besides, the Chinese phonemakers have already been dropping a lot of hints about their new phones through video teasers and photos. So if your are interested to know which Chinese brands will be launching what, here are some of the key Chinese smartphones which are expected to be showcased at this year's MWC.

Motorola Moto G5 Rumored Key Specifications

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Front-ported loudspeaker

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Lenovo K7 Note Rumored Key Specifications

5.5 inch full HD 2.5D curved IPS display (1920×1080 Pixel)

1.8Ghz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6520 Processor

3GB RAM with 32GB ROM

4GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage expandable up to 256GB

Android Nougat 7.0 with Vibe UI

16MP of Rear Camera

8MP of Front Camera

3G HSPA+/4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.5Ghz to 5Ghz)

Fingerprint Sensor,

4000mAh with quickcharge technology Battery Gionee A1 Rumored Key Specifications

5.5 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 Chipset

Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.0 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU

64 GB Internal memory

4 GB RAM

13 MP Rear Camera

16 Mp front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Motorola Moto G5 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3

2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery Gionee A1 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

6 inch qHD IPS LCD Multi touch display

16 Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

1.8 GHz CPU

Octa Core Processor

4 And 6 GB RAM

128 GB Internal Memory Alcatel Idol 5 Rumored Key Specifications

5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

32 GB, 3 2/GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

16 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Huawei P10 Rumored Key Specifications

5.2-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5d curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android Nougat with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,100 mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P10 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED curved display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Iris scanner

4G VoLTE

3,650mAh battery with fast charging