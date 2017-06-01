Competitive mid-range smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy in India: Xiaomi, Oppo, Moto, and more

The smartphone space is witnessing many advanced offerings with every passing day. We have smartphones with selfie-centric cameras, long battery life, etc.
When it comes to smooth performance, the smartphones should have a capable processor and RAM to handle all the lasts efficiently. There are smartphones with up to 6GB RAM in the market and 8GB RAM is also likely to be seen in the handsets in the coming months.
While the 6GB RAM phones are limited in number, there are numerous smartphones with 4GB RAM for a smooth and efficient performance without any lag. In the mid-range market segment too, we have many such smartphones.
Here is a list of 4GB RAM smartphones in the mid-range market segment that can render a smooth performance without any significant lag or clutter.
Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V5
Buy At Price of Rs 15,890
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,269
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Oppo F1s
Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)
- 3075mAh battery
Coolpad Note 5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging