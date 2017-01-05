Confirmed: BlackBerry Mercury Set to Launch at MWC 2017, Might Not Come to India

Old is Gold. The phrase perfectly fits for both Blackberry and Nokia, the smartphone vendors who are all gearing up to make a comeback with their very first next-gen Android smartphones. Ahead of the launch of the expected handsets, there have been several speculations circulation on the web, especially about Blackberry Mercury, which is said to be the company's next launch. Amidst all the rumors and leaks that have surfaced online in the last few months, here comes a confirmation that the upcoming Blackberry's first ever Android smartphone will be officially unveiled at MWC 2017. However, as per CES 2017, Blackberry and TCL together will just provide a sneak peak about the upcoming smartphone.

We all are well-aware of the fact that Blackberry has been taken over by TCL Communications in 2016, wherein the electronic company will take charge of the design and hardware, whereas Blackberry will only be responsible for the security software and service suite. Hence, heading the promotion of the upcoming Blackberry Android handset, Steve Cistulli, President and GM of TCL Communications in his twitter handle made an official announcement on the upcoming Blackberry phone, stating - "Enjoy our official first look at what's to come from the newest BlackBerry smartphone. More to come at MWC." However, the TCL executive didn't mention what the smartphone will be named as, and hence "Blackberry Mercury" is still not confirmed.

Enjoy our official first look at what’s to come from the newest BlackBerry smartphone. More to come at MWC. pic.twitter.com/gHkwepCPbJ — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) January 4, 2017

Along with the twitter post, the TCL official attached a 22-second teaser, which showcases the look of the code name Blackberry Mercury smartphone. As per the video, the smartphone will sport a Qwerty keypad, as rumored, and will be available in classy, glossy black color. Along with that, the handset is expected to bear the volume and lock screen buttons at the right side of the device, and the USB Type-C port lies at the bottom of the phone, along with two speaker grilles.

Well, looking at the teaser, it is clear that the TCL will be including finger-touch home key at the front of the smartphone. However considering the rear side of the phone, the Blackberry phone might not make too many changes, and reminiscent BlackBerry's classic designs, hence might come with the antiquated black textured back cover, with the Blackberry logo on it. However, other than a few features, the TCL official hasn't revealed any other information, and to get all the details, price and look of the phone we surely need to wait for MWC 2017.

If the rumors are to be believed, the code name Blackberry Mercury smartphone might come packed with a 4.5-inch display, Octa-core 2.02GHz processor, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, a 3400 mAh battery, along with 18MP rear and 8MP selfie camera.

Along with the listicle of rumors, here comes another one which reveals that the Blackberry Android smartphone may not be available in the Indian market, as the license agreement doesn't cover India, along with a few more countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia, reports reveal.