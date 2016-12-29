Coolpad Cool1 Dual First Impressions: Most Affordable Smartphone with a Dual-Camera Setup

Chinese tech giant Coolpad announced the launch of the company's latest flagship smartphone - Cool 1 Dual in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 13,999, the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual was first launched in China and will exclusively sell on Amazon.in in an open sale from January 5, 2017.

The USP of Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is its 13MP Dual-camera, which makes it the most affordable Android smartphone in the market to boast such a feature. Besides, Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is also the first handset in the Cool series that comes with software interface provided by another Chinese tech major - LeEco.

We were present at the launch event and here's our first impression of the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual.

Dual 13MP Rear camera with Dual 6P Lens Let's start this by addressing the highlight feature of the handset- the 13MP Dual-Camera setup, which comprises of dual 6P lenses and offers a slew of nifty features such as 4k video recording, dual-tone LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Pro mode, Beautification mode, etc. One of the 13MP rear camera sensors captures monochrome information, while the other records the RGB images similar to what we have seen in Huawei P9 and Honor 8. The dual-camera setup helps in capturing images with good detailing and sharpness, which we noticed while testing the camera. Besides, the camera also has SLR mode to let you click pictures with DSLR-like bokeh effect. The front features an 8MP shooter with built-in beauty mode. During our brief stint with Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, the smartphone impressed us with its imaging abilities. The images come out to be crisp, have good detailing and colors also look quite natural on the 1080p display. We will evaluate other aspects of the camera such as 4k video recording, bokeh mode, pro mode, etc. in the detailed review of the smartphone. Design and Display Coolpad Cool1 Dual reminds me of LeEco Le 2; however it feels more ergonomic and compact in hands. Coolpad says that the handset is crafted out of aerospace magnesium alloy and it does feel quite premium and sturdy. The smartphone features a Type-C charging port and has two speaker grilles at the bottom of the phone, however only one houses the speaker unit. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p IPS in-cell display, which gives out a pixel density of 401ppi. The display is very bright, offers vibrant colors and text also looks crisp on the 1080p display. You also get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Software LeEco acquired the largest stake (28.9 %) in Coolpad in August 2016 as its CEO became Coolpad's Chairman. The Cool1 Dual is the first product after the corporate affair and this shows clearly when you switch on the smartphone. You are greeted with LeEco's software skin- EUI 5.8 running over Android 6.0.1, which according to me is better than what Coolpad was offering in its smartphones. During whatever time I spent with the handset, I did not notice any lags but the actual software performance will be tested in the detailed review. Besides, it is worth mentioning that LeEco is only providing the software layer and not its content ecosystem, so you will not het the company's Le apps such as LeLive and LeVidi, etc. Processor, RAM and Storage Coolpad Cool1 Dual is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM to take care of multitasking. We have tested Snapdragon 652 CPU previously, and the chipset easily handles everyday tasks and even high-end games like Asphalt 8. We will stress test the handset to find out its processing and multitasking capabilities while reviewing the handset.



The smartphone has 32GB of internal storage, which cannot be expanded further. Coolpad should have provided a hybrid SIM card slot because its non-availability can be a deal breaker for some consumers.



Battery and other Features Besides the dual-camera setup, another highlight of the smartphone is its large 4,000 mAh battery unit, which as per Coolpad has 450 hours standby time and offers 150 hours of music playback and 40 hours of video Dual lasts even longer than the 4,000 mAh battery on Lenovo K6 Power and 4,050 mAh battery on Xiaomi Redmi Note 3. The Cool1 also has a fingerprint sensor at the rear side, which as per Coolpad can unlock the phone in just 0.15 seconds and can be customized to click pictures. As far as connectivity goes, Coolpad Cool1 Dual supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB-OTG, FM radio, GPS, 4G LTE on both SIM slots and VoLTE.