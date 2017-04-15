Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection! Best 8 Smartphones with Unbreakable Display!

One of the first things that we notice while buying a smartphone is its display. A smartphone's screen works as a digital door where we interact with the apps, access internet, stream videos, play games and perform all other tasks.
Having said that, we tend to take utmost care of our handset's display by covering them with screen guards and tampered glass.
However, if your smartphone already has some sort of screen protection, then it's definitely an added benefit. That said, the Corning Gorilla Glass is one of the best when it comes to offer screen protection to mobile devices.
SEE ALSO: Latest smartphones at Easy EMI and Installment options with Low rate of interest
The latest iteration of Corning Gorilla Glass, i.e. Gorilla Glass 5 is the most durable, and is only available on a limited number of handsets for now.
Here we have created a list of best 8 smartphones with unbreakable displays. Check them out.
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei P10 Plus
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,750mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P10
- 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,200 mAh battery with fast charging
HTC U Ultra
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
HTC 10 Evo
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water resistant (IP57)
- Fingerprint sensor
- USB-C audio, BoomSound Adaptive Audio, Hi-Res audio
- 4G LTE
- 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom ZE553KL
The ZenFone 3 Zoom ZE553KL has a remarkably slim metal body with elegant color options in Navy Black, Glacier Silver and Rose Gold. It's 5.5" Full-HD AMOLED display features next-generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.
Key specs
- Snapdragon S625 processor
- High-capacity 5000mAh battery
- Superior dual-lens camera technology with 12x total zoom
- AndroidTM 6.0 with ASUS ZenUI 3.0