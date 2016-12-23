BlackBerry Smartphones Made by TCL to go Official at CES 2017

Failing to maintain its user base, in our earlier report, we had stated that BlackBerry lately washed off its hands from hardware manufacturing and has partnered with TCL, a Chinese multinational electronics company to enhance its market presence and sales. It's just a week that the partnership was announced and the joint venture already started to hit headlines after TCL recently declared their plans to launched a range of BlackBerry smartphones at CES 2017 event.

Based on the agreement of the partnership, BlackBerry will only take charge of security and software solutions, whereas TCL will be responsible for design, manufacture, sell and provide customer support for BlackBerry-branded smartphones. Assumptions are such that the joint partnership can launch a couple of mid-range semi-premium devices with the Android operating system along with BlackBerry's highly secure software at CES 2017.

As per a PR released, TCL is expected to provide a glimpse of the new generation BlackBerry smartphones that the company is planning to unveil in 2017 along with what the future holds in store for BlackBerry. Reports reveal that TCL is apparently relying upon the BlackBerry branding, which the company expects will increase its standing on a global level.

The press release doesn't reveal any further details on the specifications and how the smartphones might look like. For further details on the next-generation BlackBerry smarphones, stay tuned to GizBot.

