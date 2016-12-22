Are Deca-Core Processors Better Than Quad-Core and Octa-Core Processors? Let's Find Out

The chip maker MediaTek pioneered the concept of deca-core processors with the launch of the Helio X20 processor. Lately, the company added another deca-core chipset to the lineup with the introduction of the Helio X30.

As there is a new deca-core chip in the market, we will witness the launch of smartphones equipped with the same in the coming months. Undoubtedly, these smartphones will be flagship models. But, when it comes to the buyers' perspective, we need to accept the fact that it could be too confusing to choose a smartphone due to the different options available in the market.

It can be said that buying an Android phone is an overwhelming task as there is a wide variety of choices. The task becomes tougher as the makers use their own techniques to confuse the buyers. Sometimes, you might come to the conclusion that buying a deca-core processor equipped phone is a good decision as the chipset is better than an octa-core one due to the higher number of cores. But, that's not always true as choosing a processor shouldn't be done based on the number of cores alone.

Today, we at GizBot, have decided to shed light on the different multi-core processors that exist in the market right now, starting from dual-core to deca-core and the number of cores that one actually need to get a better user experience. Do educate yourself on the same from below.

Multi-core Processors That Exist Dual-core Processors: In the dual-core processors, the CPU will have two cores in each processor. The dual-core processors will have a couple of processors that are combined with each other and the cache and cache controllers of these will be integrated onto a single circuit. Quad-core Processors: This is a chip with four cores that can read data and execute tasks independently. Each core will operate in conjunction with the other circuits including memory management, cache, and I/O ports. Also, each core in the quad-core processors can run several instructions simultaneously, which will increase the speed of the system by means of parallel processing. Hexa-core Processors: The hexa-core processors use six cores as the name suggests. These can handle the assigned tasks in a much faster and better way than the dual-core and quad-core processors. Usually, these chipsets use a quad-core processor and a dual-core processor. Octa-core Processors: Octa-core processors use eight cores to perform the assigned task efficiently. Eventually, the octa-core processors render a 200% increase in the overall speed of the system than the quad-core processors. In some octa-core processors, there are two sets of quad-core processors used and these quad-core chips will be given different tasks based on the intensity of the task and the ability of the chipset. Deca-core Processors: It goes without saying that the deca-core processors use 10 cores to complete the tasks in a more efficient way than the other processors. Undoubtedly, having an efficient deca-core processor will make the system super fast. These are the latest ones in the market and only a few smartphones have such processors. We can expect to see more such processors in the devices that will be launched in 2017. Also Read: LTE vs LTE Advanced: What's the Difference? How a Deca-core Processor Works? When it comes to the MediaTek MT6797 Helio X20, which is the first deca-core processor to be launched in the market, it has two quad-core configurations and a dual-core configuration on a single SoC. The four Cortex A53 cores are meant to handle the basic tasks such as general navigation, and the other four Cortex A53 cores that are clocked faster are meant for more demanding tasks. The other two Cortex A72 cores are meant to deal with tasks that are more intense such as 3D photography and 4K video recording. With the dual-core processor used for the high-end tasks, there rises another question. The question is, are the quad-core chipsets necessary. While many may answer "no" to this question, we would like to make it clear that a fast dual-core setup is optimal for a modern day smartphone in the place of an average quad-core processor. Also Read: Key Things to Know Before You Buy a New Computer Deca-core Processor: A Brief Analysis Talking about the deca-core processors, we can't rule out the factor that a smartphone with more cores will render better performance. But, it is true only in some cases. There are two terms related to processors - core and clock speed. Each core is a tiny processor that can work independently and the higher the number of cores the more tasks the phone can do at the same time. When it comes to clock speed, it is the GHz number given next to each processor. The higher the clock speed the faster the core can complete a given task. If you think that a deca-core processor is pretty powerful, you need to know that your aren't right all the time. However, most smartphone functions and apps are single-threaded, which points out that each app or function can be handled by just one core at a time. Eventually, even if you are playing a heave game on a deca-core processor equipped phone, only a single core will be used for the task. In that case, a dual-core processor with higher clock speed will be better in terms of performance in comparison to a deca-core processor. Also Read: USB Type-C: What Is It and How Is It Better Than Its Predecessors? Final Words As of now, the deca-core processor phones are pretty rare and expensive. If there exists a deca-core processor with a high clock speed, it is definitely a masterpiece. However, keep in mind that it will prove to be worthy only if you are a person who often runs 10 apps simultaneously (its pretty rare, though). If not, a quad-core or an octa-core processor, which has a higher clock speed will be sufficient to offer seamless performance!