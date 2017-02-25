Did Nokia planned to launch the Nokia 3310 back in 2014 but couldn’t do it?

Once the go-to phone vendor for the juvenile and grown-ups alike, Nokia had lost its mojo after it put it-selves in the hands of Microsoft. Be it the Windows-run smartphones or be it the Android-based ones, the company couldn’t keep up with the necessities of the millennials and was soon buried deep down in the obscure land.

But mind you, that’s going to be history in a few hours. At least, we would like to believe so. That’s because Mobile World Congress 2017 event, the world’s largest exhibition as far as smartphone industry is concerned where Nokia (HMD Global) is believed to make a grand comeback of sorts with the launch of multiple smartphones.

Earlier, it was rumored that the Finnish company would pull the wraps off a bunch of phones including a flagship handset dubbed the Nokia 8. Now, however, the rumor mill doesn’t suggest the same. Word has it that the company will hold a special event to announce its latest flagship handset later. Anyway, that’s a discussion for another day.

This post is all about the relaunch of Nokia 3310. Because, nostalgia!

The device in question was first launched back in 2000. It impressed a huge chunk of people with its sturdy design and of course, the swappable faceplates (which were as fancy as it could get back then). Now, the company is said to introduce a “Modern” version of the same with contemporary specs, of course. We’ve already written a dedicated article regarding the expected specs of the Nokia 3310, you can check it here.

But, what if the company had actually planned to relaunch it back in 2014 itself only it couldn’t do so? Well, after considering this, you may want to give it a though.

Nearly three years ago, on April 1 (mmm something sounds fishy here), the company had teased a device which was a replica of Nokia 3310 only it was running Windows operating system (Windows 8 to be precise). The standout feature though, was the 41MP PureView camera on the back.

If that wasn’t enough, the company had teased that the handset would feature a 3-inch “ClearDiamond” WXGA display. Other specs include a 1.5GHz dual-core chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage space (via a microSD card), support for 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

Whoa! That sounds interesting.

But, before you board the excitement bus, let us break it to you. It was nothing but an April Fool’s day prank (April 1, you see?). The company was kidding about the revamped Nokia 3310! Or maybe not. Perhaps, it took the company a little more than 2 years to actually bring such phone into existence.

Well, we can’t say anything but kill a few hours to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

