Differences between smartphone camera and DSLR

Smartphone cameras

One of the best reason to choose mobile over DSLR is its portability, connectivity, and cost. With days passing by, the handset makers are adding some serious innovative feature into the phones that result in good output.

This surge in smartphone cameras almost killed the point and shoot camera market, where some professional photographers are ditching their camera kits, bags, and huge setup, just to take photos in iPhone. For example, Kevin Russ, the professional iPhone photographer, uses his iPhone and some handful of creative apps to shoot dynamic, high-quality images.

Apart from this, there are various uses including the ability to shoot slow-mo, time-lapse, easy editing, panorama images and at last, we can have an affordable 4K video footage.

Cons

Moving on to the disadvantages, Smartphones lacks versatility in terms of functionalities when compared to DSLR's. Unlike DSLR, smartphones cannot capture with fine details, even though it does to an extent. While most of the smartphones suck at low-light photography, its DSLR that remains king in this arena.

The smartphones does not have the ability to zoom, and all it does is enlarge a portion of the image with reduced clarity and sharpness.