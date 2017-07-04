Differences between smartphone camera and DSLR

When it comes to technology, we put forth various questions, doubts regarding the products, software and much more. One of the most asked questions is "What is the difference between a mobile camera and DSLR camera? In this article, we have tried to answer to our best of abilities.
In general, if we get into the nitty-gritty of photography, DSLR camera with a good lens will beat a smartphone camera due to versatility including the range of interchangeable lenses to accommodate the specific work. In contrary, the DSLR is bulky and lacks connectivity option of smartphones for instant photo sharing and carries a hefty tag as well.
Smartphone cameras
One of the best reason to choose mobile over DSLR is its portability, connectivity, and cost. With days passing by, the handset makers are adding some serious innovative feature into the phones that result in good output.
This surge in smartphone cameras almost killed the point and shoot camera market, where some professional photographers are ditching their camera kits, bags, and huge setup, just to take photos in iPhone. For example, Kevin Russ, the professional iPhone photographer, uses his iPhone and some handful of creative apps to shoot dynamic, high-quality images.
Apart from this, there are various uses including the ability to shoot slow-mo, time-lapse, easy editing, panorama images and at last, we can have an affordable 4K video footage.
Cons
Moving on to the disadvantages, Smartphones lacks versatility in terms of functionalities when compared to DSLR's. Unlike DSLR, smartphones cannot capture with fine details, even though it does to an extent. While most of the smartphones suck at low-light photography, its DSLR that remains king in this arena.
The smartphones does not have the ability to zoom, and all it does is enlarge a portion of the image with reduced clarity and sharpness.
DSLR camera's
When it comes to photography, DSLR is the first option that comes to our mind. This device is a much more capable tool and specifically designed for one purpose -- Photography. In fact, the parameters of the DSLR sensor are quantum levels ahead of a smartphone sensor.
The DSLR has an eye viewfinder, allows for variable aperture and shutter speed control, which means that you can control various aspects of the images. Moreover, you can also attach a multitude of lenses to a DSLR, giving you the ability to take ultra wide or super telephoto shots.
Apart from this, you have many features including Superior image quality, control over the exposure, Larger image file-size capacity, more detailed photos, Better dynamic range and color accuracy.
Which camera is best for you?
Each camera has its own pros and cons! At the end, it all comes down to user preference and your individual needs. If you are planning to do a professional photography and comfortable with it, you can opt for DSLR. Otherwise, if you are more concerned about compatibility, connectivity, you can go for smartphones.