6% off and exchange offer on new Red Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Threat to other smartphones

The red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus went on pre-order in India in the last week. The limited edition variant of the iPhones. Now the company is offering a discount of 6% on this new variant of the premium smartphone on Amazon.
The launch of the new red iPhone models is a new attempt by Apple. It shows that the company is constantly experimenting with new products. These iPhones are believed to be shipped in the coming days. Usually, Apple doesn't launch iPhones in such bold colors.
As these smartphones are expensive, the 6% discount will definitely be an attention grabber.
With the red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available on discount, we have come up with a slew of other smartphones that will be facing the competition.
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Google Pixel
Buy At Price of Rs 52,490
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 53,290
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor (2×2.15 GHz Kryo and 2×1.6 GHz Kryo) with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery, Fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 66,849
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Dual Five-magnet speakers, NXP smart amplifier, Hi-Res Audio (HRA)
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and BoostMaster Fast Charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Photo Gallery