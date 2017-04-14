6% off and exchange offer on new Red Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Threat to other smartphones

The red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus went on pre-order in India in the last week. The limited edition variant of the iPhones. Now the company is offering a discount of 6% on this new variant of the premium smartphone on Amazon.

The launch of the new red iPhone models is a new attempt by Apple. It shows that the company is constantly experimenting with new products. These iPhones are believed to be shipped in the coming days. Usually, Apple doesn't launch iPhones in such bold colors.

As these smartphones are expensive, the 6% discount will definitely be an attention grabber.

With the red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available on discount, we have come up with a slew of other smartphones that will be facing the competition.

